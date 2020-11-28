Live Updates: Syracuse vs NC State

LIVE GAME THREAD: Interact with us and fellow Syracuse fans in our community tab. Will include live updates, analysis and newsworthy notes from the game.

Syracuse is looking to snap a six game losing streak and win the final home game for many Orange seniors. While the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, some will still inevitably choose to call it a career. Syracuse lost 30-0 last week at Louisville after a close 16-13 loss two weeks before against Boston College. Freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan got hurt against the Cardinals. If he cannot go, it will be either fellow freshman Dillon Markiewicz or senior Rex Culpepper.

NC State sits at 6-3 on the season and is fresh off of a 15-14 win over then 21st ranked Liberty.

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

NUMBER TO KNOW

20 - Total takeaways by the Syracuse defense, which is number one in the nation.