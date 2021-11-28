Reno Ferri Out as Syracuse Tight Ends Coach (Report)

Syracuse is not retaining tight ends coach Reno Ferri, according to a report from Syracuse.com's Nate Mink. He is the second staff member to be let go, joining defensive line coach Vince Reynolds.

The coaching moves suggest that Dino Babers is operating as if he will be back for the 2022 season. There is no reason to fire position coaches if you are not returning. No official announcement has been made by Syracuse Athletics regarding the Reynolds or Ferri departures nor Babers' status.

Reynolds has coached at Syracuse for six seasons, spending time with the tight ends and slot receivers. He was tasked with recruiting Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the Orange.

Since Syracuse brought Sterlin Gilbert on as offensive coordinator, the tight position has disappeared as part of the passing game. Luke Benson led tight ends in catches during the 2021 season. He tallied only five receptions for 22 yards. Benson and former starting tight end Aaron Hackett combined for 16 catches for 126 yards during the 2020 season.

With the departure of Reynolds, the tight end position could be one that sees players depart through the transfer portal, depending upon who is hired as a replacement and how quickly that is done. The portal could also be a place where Syracuse looks to add an experienced blocking tight end.

Syracuse concluded the 2021 season on Saturday in a home game against Pittsburgh. The Orange lost 31-14 to finish the year 5-7. Syracuse missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season.