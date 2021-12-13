Sean Tucker is an AP All-American

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker picked up yet another All-American honor on Monday. The Associated Press named its All-American team, and Tucker made the Second Team. Tyler Badie of Missouri joined him on the second team, while Michigan State's Kenneth Walker and Iowa State's Breece Hall were First Team selections. Last week, Tucker was named a First Team All-American by the FWAA and a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The accolades keep coming in for the man who had a record setting 2021 season.

Those three are part of the five most prestigious All American teams. The other three will be released this week as follows: The Sporting News (Tuesday) and AFCA (Wednesday).

Tucker ran for 1,496 yards during the 2021 season, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

This will likely not be the last postseason award Tucker receives, as he should make other All-America teams when those come out in the coming days. Tucker was already named Team MVP and Outstanding Back during the Syracuse football awards banquet Sunday night. Tucker was also named to ESPN's All-America First Team.