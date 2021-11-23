Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Sean Tucker Expects to Return to Syracuse in 2022

    The Orange's star running back said only one thing could change his mind.
    Author:

    Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker said during media availability on Tuesday that he expects to return to the Orange for the 2022 season. 

    "I believe a lot I'm going to be here," Tucker said. 

    The single season rushing yards record holder at Syracuse added that he expects to discuss that with his family and finalize the decision after the season. 

    Tucker also stated following follow up questions that the only thing that he envisions being able to change his mind would be a coaching change. Dino Babers' fate has been a discussion amongst Syracuse fans all season. As has Tucker's for next season, as many have stated they expect him to transfer. 

    Given the way players across the country flock to the portal, it is understandable why the question would arise. Tucker, however, seems to enjoy being at Syracuse, has a great relationship with the coaching staff, would be the focal point of the offense next season and is well liked in the locker room. 

    His lead blocker, Chris Elmore, is also returning next season. That can only help the appeal for Tucker to return. 

    "It definitely means a lot," Tucker said according to 247Sports. "He's definitely an experienced guy, been here a long time, and having him in the backfield with me would definitely help." 

    Tucker has rushed for 1,467 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2021 season with one game remaining. Despite the historic performance, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in college football on an annual basis, did not include him among its three finalists

    The Orange wraps up the 2021 regular season against Pittsburgh on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. 

