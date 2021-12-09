Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Sharod Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

    Syracuse football loses another wide receiver to the portal.
    Syracuse wide receiver Sharod Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Johnson will be a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 5-11 receiver finishes his Orange career with 25 catches for 305 yards and zero touchdowns over four seasons. His most productive season was this past year when he totaled 13 catches for 167 yards. For a full list of Syracuse players who have entered the transfer portal, CLICK HERE.

    Johnson signed with Syracuse during the 2017 recruiting cycle out of Booker T. Washington High School in Florida. He picked the Orange over offers from Appalachian State, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Middle Tennessee State, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, Central Florida and others.

    From Johnson’s bio on Cuse.com

    Career Overview: Inside receiver who has played in 21 games (one start) … Has 12 receptions for 138 yards (11.5 avg.) ... Redshirted in 2017.

    Junior Year (2020): Appeared in 10 games as a slot receiver and special teamer … Caught four passes for 41 yards on the season and also had three tackles on special teams … Caught one pass for 10 yards at Clemson … Hauled in a pair of passes, including a 31-yard reception, against Wake Forest (10/31).

    Sophomore Year (2019): Played in four games ... Had one catch for no gain versus Holy Cross (9/28).

    Freshman Year (2018): Appeared in seven games (one start) … Caught seven passes for 97 yards (13.9 avg.) ... In his collegiate debut against Wagner (9/8), caught two passes for nine yards … Snagged one pass for nine yards against Connecticut (9/22) … Made the first start of his career at Boston College (11/24) and set personal bests for receptions (3) and receiving yards (61), including a career-long catch of 34 yards ... Caught one pass for 18 yards in the Camping World Bowl against West Virginia (12/28) ... Member of the Fall 2018 SU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

    2017: Redshirt season ... Made the travel squad for every game ... Named to the SU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the fall.

