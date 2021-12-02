Publish date:
Syracuse Football Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated 12/1/21)
Who is leaving and who is joining the Orange.
This page will track which Syracuse players enter the transfer portal and which players in the portal decide to transfer to the Orange. It will be updated for each addition to either category.
TRANSFERRING FROM SYRACUSE
9/21/21: WR Russell Thompson-Bishop
9/27/21: RB Jarveon Howard (Committed to Alcorn State)
10/4/21: WR Taj Harris (Committed to Kentucky)
10/17/21: QB Tommy DeVito
11/9/21: LB Latarie Kinsler
Read More
11/16/21: QB Dillon Markiewicz
11/17/21: LB Geoff Cantin-Arku
11/24/21: DT Curtis Harper
11/29/21: DT Joe Rondi
12/1/21: TE Luke Benson
12/1/21: CB Adrian Cole
TRANSFERRING TO SYRACUSE
None