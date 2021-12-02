Syracuse Football Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated 12/1/21)

Who is leaving and who is joining the Orange.

This page will track which Syracuse players enter the transfer portal and which players in the portal decide to transfer to the Orange. It will be updated for each addition to either category.

TRANSFERRING FROM SYRACUSE

9/21/21: WR Russell Thompson-Bishop

9/27/21: RB Jarveon Howard (Committed to Alcorn State)

10/4/21: WR Taj Harris (Committed to Kentucky)

10/17/21: QB Tommy DeVito

11/9/21: LB Latarie Kinsler

11/16/21: QB Dillon Markiewicz

11/17/21: LB Geoff Cantin-Arku

11/24/21: DT Curtis Harper

11/29/21: DT Joe Rondi

12/1/21: TE Luke Benson

12/1/21: CB Adrian Cole

TRANSFERRING TO SYRACUSE

None