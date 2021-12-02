Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Syracuse Football Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated 12/1/21)

    Who is leaving and who is joining the Orange.
    This page will track which Syracuse players enter the transfer portal and which players in the portal decide to transfer to the Orange. It will be updated for each addition to either category. 

    TRANSFERRING FROM SYRACUSE

    9/21/21: WR Russell Thompson-Bishop

    9/27/21: RB Jarveon Howard (Committed to Alcorn State)

    10/4/21: WR Taj Harris (Committed to Kentucky)

    10/17/21: QB Tommy DeVito

    11/9/21: LB Latarie Kinsler

    11/16/21: QB Dillon Markiewicz

    11/17/21: LB Geoff Cantin-Arku

    11/24/21: DT Curtis Harper

    11/29/21: DT Joe Rondi

    12/1/21: TE Luke Benson

    12/1/21: CB Adrian Cole

    TRANSFERRING TO SYRACUSE

    None

