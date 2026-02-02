5 recruits react to their Jan. 31 visits to Syracuse

For the second straight weekend, Syracuse football hosted a large group of recruits on campus for Junior Day.

We caught up with five of them for their takes on how their visits went.

2027 RB Sa'Nir Brooks

On Jan. 24, Brooks announced his comitment to the Orange.

The Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy running back and safety/linebacker is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 437 overall player in his class according to its composite rankings. He selected the Orange over a dozen other offers, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

Saturday's visit was his first time on campus since he announced his commitment.

"It was great," Brooks said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed myself. It was really welcoming. It felt like I was already on the team."

2027 OL James Cocozzo

After earning a Syracuse offer following his Offensive MVP performance at Franchise Camp, Cocozzo returned to campus over the weekend.

Cocozzo had a chance to strengthen his relationship with the coaching staff, including with newly appointed offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

"The top highlight for me was when coach Castillo took me out of the Dome and showed me some pass sets," Cocozzo said. "Also just talking to him because he has so much knowledge of the game."

2027 EDGE Kemontae Chaplin

In January, Syracuse extended an offer to Chaplin, and Saturday's visit was the first time he got to see the SU campus and meet the coaches in person.

Chaplin said he spent the most time with coaches Jeremy Hawkins, Alex Kelly and Vince Kehres.

"Cuse is a fun place," Chaplin said. "First impression was good for me. Out of (a possible score of) 10, it was an eight."

2029 EDGE Kamari Watson

Syracuse was one of the first schools to reach out to 2029 EDGE Kamari Watson.

He attended camp at SU in 2024, and will made a return trip over the weekend, where he received his first offer from the Orange.

"To be honest, it just gave a boost to how I feel about Syracuse," Watson said. "I already liked the school, but getting to meet the coaches and having a conversation with them just made me feel a whole lot better about the school."

2027 DB Jett Healy

Aother prospect that got his first look at Central New York was Healy, a two way prospect (DB/RB) from Salesianum (DE) High.

He spent time with Tony Giovagnoli and Perry Eliano, and said he also enjoyed taking in the JMA Wireless Dome atmosphere for the basketball team's game against Notre Dame.

"Really enjoyed my time," Healy said. "The staff is awesome and the facilities are top of the line."

