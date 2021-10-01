Syracuse at Florida State Predictions

The All Syracuse staff predicts how the Orange vs the Seminoles will play out.

Syracuse faces Florida State in an ACC show down. Here is how the All Syracuse staff sees this one playing out.

Logan Garvey: Syracuse 30 Florida State 27. FSU will have a home field advantage against the Orange and the Seminoles seem due for a win. Despite this, Syracuse will pull out a close game. With an upset against Liberty last week, Syracuse has to avoid a let down and underestimating an 0-4 FSU squad.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 24 Florida State 21. The Orange offense does just enough and the defense forces a couple of turnovers to spark Syracuse's first win at Florida State in program history.

RELATED: SYRACUSE VS LIBERTY GAME DAY CENTRAL

Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 27 Florida State 17. The Florida State offense has struggled to move the chains much of this season and struggling to convert on third down. The Seminoles will be facing a tough Orange defense that is currently tenth in the country in allowing 261 yards per game. The Syracuse defense has been on a roll this season and I expect this to continue in Tallahassee. FSU will struggle to get going on offense and Syracuse will receive its third straight win.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 23 Florida State 13. The matchup between the two teams will be a battle. The Orange rushing attack versus Florida State's tough rush defense will provide for a stalemate early on. If the Orange continue to feed Sean Tucker the ball they emerge victorious. As good as Tucker is at the big runs, the little gains will wear this Florida State defense out. If there's one thing Florida State knows how to do, it's lose games. Time and time again the penalties and lack of discipline has lost them games. Look for the Orange to capitalize on the Seminoles weakness and win the game.