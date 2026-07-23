Syracuse to face an NC State vying for a spot atop the ACC

Editor's Note: During the summer, we're going to be doing a team-by-team preview of Syracuse football's 2026 opponents. Our last opponent preview was for Clemson, and we continue our series today with Syracuse's matchup against NC State on Nov. 14.

In 2025, Dave Doeren made sure NC State rebounded after coming off their first losing season since 2019.

The Wolfpack went 8-5 and won their first bowl game since 2017 with a definitive 31-7 win over Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl. Along the way, NC State had impressive wins over Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State.

They also beat UNC, extending their win streak over the in-state rival to five.

A look back at NC State's 2025 season

Quarterback CJ Bailey improved greatly in his second year starting as a true sophomore. Bailey threw for over 3,000 yards on an elite 68.8% completion rate, had a 25-9 TD-INT ratio, and ran for six touchdowns.

Bailey was heavily aided by running back Hollywood Smothers, who ran for 929 yards and 6 touchdowns, and caught 37 passes. Through air, Bailey utilized lead receiver Terrell Anderson who racked up 629 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Justin Joly also acted as a safety valve, receiving for 489 yards and 7 touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Defensively is where the Wolfpack struggled. They allowed 27.2 points and 411 yards of total offense per game. The defense was led by linebacker Caden Fordham and cornerback Devon Marshall. Fordham tallied 143 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Marshall led the ACC in pass deflections with 16 and also had two interceptions.

Previewing NC State's 2026 season

Despite not having a phenomenal offseason portal, the Wolfpack still have high expectations.

They get another year of Bailey, who is poised to make another leap.

Their portal additions included offensive weapons in Miami wide receiver JoJo Trader and App State wide receiver Davion Dozier. Running back Duke Scott returns, and he will pair with North Carolina’s Davion Gause to split offensive backfield duties.

Doeren also addressed needs on the defensive side of the ball after acquiring Penn State transfer safety King Mack and linebacker Da’Kaari Nelson. On the edge they added Tulane’s Harvey Dyson.

Finally, the Wolfpack added another linebacker and cornerback to round out the starters in Miami’s Popo Aguirre and Georgia’s Ondre Evans.

Prediction

NC State’s success hinges on the defenses ability to make plays and free up their own offense.

Bailey seems to be a quarterback that is capable of winning games and leading a top-2 team in the ACC, and he will lead the Wolfpack to a 31-21 win over the Orange.

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