Syracuse falls behind early, cannot come back against #24 Tennessee
Tennessee jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and made that stand for a 45-26 victory over Syracuse in the AFLAC Kickoff Game. The Orange got within ten points twice in the first half, but two touchdowns sandwiching halftime gave the #24 Volunteers a 38-14 lead less than three minutes into the third quarter, which proved to be more than enough for the win.
SU could barely slow down Tennessee on defense, giving up 493 yards and 7.3 yards per play. The Syracuse defense got a fumble recovery off a blown UT handoff, but could not make impact plays otherwise.
On offense, the Orange got consistent production from Yasin Willis, who turned 23 carries into 91 yards and scored three touchdowns on the day. Beyond that, the unit was hit-and miss. Steve Angeli’s first start generated 274 passing yards on 23-of-40 passes and a score, but he also was sacked five times in the game. Johntay Cook II was the biggest beneficiary, catching six passes for 58 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown.
Defense puts the Orange behind early
The Volunteers’ uptempo offense got off to a quick start, needing little more than two minutes to generate a field goal, then marched 85 yards on their second possession for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead with less than nine minute elapsed. Their third drive ended on a botched handoff with SU linebacker David Reese falling on it. However, Angeli was stripped on a sack on the next play and UT’s Colton Hood raced 22 yards after the recovery for another touchdown.
Syracuse broke through on their next possession, capping a 75-yard touchdown drive when Willis carried the ball in from two yards out. Two plays later, Tennessee answered with a 73-yard touchdown pass, reinstating their 17-point lead at 24-7.
Angeli got his first touchdown with Orange less than two minutes before halftime, connecting with Cook for a 3-yard scoring pass. The Vols responded with a six-play touchdown drive that gave them a 31-14 halftime lead, then another touchdown on their first possession in the third quarter.
Syracuse rallies, but it was not enough
The Orange responded with two touchdown drives in their next three possessions, chewing up 75 and 88 yards, respectively. Willis cashed on both possessions with touchdowns from a yard away. Fran Brown opted to try two-point conversions after both scores, but neither was successful, leaving SU in a 38-26 hole with just under a dozen minutes to play.
Midway through the fourth, Tennessee set off on the game-clinching drive, using nine plays to eat up just under four minutes and 54 yards in scoring another touchdown. Trailing 45-26, Angeli completed five straight passes to drive the Syracuse offense into a first-and-goal situation, but they could not break through, giving the ball back to the Volunteers with 1:55 remaining.
