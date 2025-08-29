How did four Syracuse defensive rookies do in NFL preseason?
On Thursday, I took a look at how four Syracuse offensive rookies did in their NFL preseason debuts. Among them included former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.
Today, we look at the other side of the ball, with the SU defensive rookies.
Marlowe Wax, Los Angeles Chargers
Wax joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent after five years with the Orange. In three preseason games Wax had just about as good of a performance as a linebacker can.
He recorded 18 solo tackles (first in preseason), two sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He also led preseason linebackers in QB pressures. This was more than enough to earn Wax a spot on the Chargers initial 53-man roster.
Wax quickly became a fan favorite during the preseason, and it is very possible that he sees impactful snaps early in the season as the Chargers look to sort out LBs.
Fadil Diggs, New Orleans Saints
Diggs was drafted in the seven round by New Orleans after one year of productive EDGE play at Syracuse. Diggs was efficient in limited snaps during the preseason, playing under 15 snaps across the three games. Despite the sparse opportunities, Diggs tallied 7 tackles (4 solo), one sack, and two tackles for loss.
The Saints still made the decision to waive Diggs. New Orleans seemed like a perfect spot for Diggs as they are going through a period of rebuilding with an aging D-line led by 36 year old Cam Jordan and 30 year old Davon Godchaux.
Diggs will likely land on a practice squad, perhaps the Saints’, but for the time being he still needs a chance to break in.
Alijah Clark, Dallas Cowboys
Moving back to the secondary we have Alijah Clark.
Clark played three consistent years at safety for the Orange. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
In three preseason games, Clark did not make much of an impact, recording just 7 tackles and 0 PBUs or PDs. Clark missed the cut for the 53-man roster and will likely clear waivers, becoming a practice squad candidate for the Cowboys.
Justin Barron, Dallas Cowboys
Sticking with the Cowboys we have long time Syracuse Linebacker, Justin Barron.
After five years with the Orange, Barron signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys. Barron suffered an unknown leg injury prior to the start of preseason that kept him out of a couple practices.
Barron did not play in the first preseason game, it is unknown if that had anything to do with the leg injury. Barron did make an appearance in the final two games in which he tallied 9 total tackles.
Along with Clark, Barron was waived by the Cowboys and seems to be a likely candidate for the Dallas practice squad.
