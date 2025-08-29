On the eve of Syracuse’s 2025 opener, a look back at the 2024 season
The first season of the Fran Brown era at Syracuse was a success that exceeded all but the most optimistic hopes. Brown made immediate marks in the transfer portal and recruiting, landing quarterback Kyle McCord from Ohio State and defensive end Fadil Diggs of Texas A&M through the portal and a top-40 recruiting class of oncoming freshmen.
The spring game showed a taste of what was to come, as the Orange starters ran a pass-heavy attack where McCord spread the ball around to a variety of receivers, as well as running back LeQuint Allen. When the season started in late summer, SU did more of the same, rolling up 480 yards against Ohio in their opener as McCord tossed scores to four different players.
That matchup with the Bobcats was the first of ten games on the season when Syracuse hung at least 31 points on an opponent. Syracuse announced themselves as being a slightly higher class than previous seasons when they rallied for a national-televised overtime win at #25 UNLV. Allen had four touchdowns, including the game-winner, in the 44-41 victory.
A mid-season slump with a late-season surge
The team dropped two of three as October turned to November. McCord was victimized for five interceptions on a Thursday night at Pittsburgh in one loss and the defense was trampled for 313 yards on the ground a couple weeks later at Boston College, dropping the Orange to 6-3 overall.
Brown was able to right the ship, though, and SU closed their schedule with three straight wins, including roaring back from a 21-0 deficit to Miami at the JMA Wireless Dome for a 42-38 victory to close the slate. It marked the first time in six seasons Syracuse closed their slate at 9-3 and it also earned the program an invitation to the Holiday Bowl against Washington State.
The bowl was a fitting cap to the season, as the Orange offense dominated after the first quarter, outscoring the Cougars, 38-7, until WSU added a last-second touchdown to make the final score 52-35. McCord threw for five scores, including one to Allen, who added two more on the ground as SU finished their ten-win season.
A special offense led by McCord
That effort capped a remarkable season for McCord, who led the country with 4,779 passing yards while tossing 34 touchdown passes. Four different players caught at least 64 passes and three of them racked up over 930 receiving yards. Allen had 20 total touchdowns for the powerful SU offense. Diggs, Allen, Oronde Gadsden II, and McCord all were selected in the 2025 NFL draft, putting a bow on the season well after its completion.
That offense went a long way toward covering up some weaknesses. The Syracuse defense last season was 73rd in third-down conversion rate, 96th in points per game, 109th in yards allowed per play, and barely in the top-100 nationally in turnovers forced per game. The team also was outside the top 100 in the nation in penalties and penalty yards per game.
Special teams also was generally poor. Punter Jack Stonehouse looked good in the stat line, but had three punts blocked. Three different placekickers were used, resulting in a blocked extra point and a blocked field goal as the trio combined to make just 13-of-22 field goals.
