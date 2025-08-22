3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s Aug. 22 practice
Syracuse football held its penultimate practice of fall camp on Friday. The camp has been full of competition and the Orange have benefited from former NFL players sharing their knowledge of the game.
Before practice Friday, Syracuse announced that former NFL player Muhammad Wilkerson is joining the SU coaching staff. Wilkerson will serve as director of player development and to assist with the defensive line, having the chance to share his experiences as a former first round NFL draft pick.
Syracuse edge coach Nick Williams spoke on Wilkerson’s addition and the state of SU’s edge rushers position group. On the other side of the football, newly announced starting quarterback Steve Angeli opened up about the quarterback position battle.
Here are three takeaways from Williams’ and Angeli’s media session.
Former NFL players on staff making impact
Wilkerson joined a Syracuse staff that already included NFL Hall of Famer and SU alum Dwight Freeney, who joined SU’s player development sector in April. Wilkerson can serve as an example for the current players to look up to, Williams said.
“The guys get a chance to see it,” Williams said. “They all got dreams and aspirations of going to the next level. It’s different when you can put a guy in the room, right next to you.”
Williams said Wilkerson has been instrumental in coaching Syracuse players to do the things NFL players do now.
Freeney has also been helpful in Syracuse’s development. One day, Williams spoke with Freeney on the phone until about 1:30 in the morning. Williams said Freeney has an “abundance of information.”
“He is amazing, and I can call him anytime,” Williams said. “He built this place and I’m going to listen to his advice and implement some of the things that he wants to do.”
Williams has strong relationships with David Reese, David Omopariola
Syracuse lost its top three sack leaders from 2024. Fadil Diggs and Marlowe Wax went to the NFL and KingJoseph Edwards entered the transfer portal.
In response, SU added edge rusher David Reese from the transfer portal.
Initially, Williams didn’t know any of the players in the portal, but he forged a relationship with the former California linebacker, Williams said.
“Reese got in the portal, I saw that (and) gave him a call,” Williams said. “I talked to him, and I quickly realized that this is the type of kid I wanted to coach. I think we both felt that from each other.”
Reese, who’s entering his eighth college season, joins a group of younger edge rushers. Redshirt sophomore David Omopariola had four tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks last season.
Now, Omopariola is primed to step into a larger role. He also has a strong relationship with Williams.
“He comes from humble beginnings, growing up in Baltimore, and he exemplifies who I am as a coach and I love that dude,” Williams said. “He comes to work every day, he never complains. Whatever I ask him to do, he does it and he does it full speed. Guys like that man, that's a lifelong relationship.”
Angeli talks competition, learning playbook
Angeli was announced as SU’s starting quarterback on Aug. 18, and four days later he spoke about what it meant to him.
“It's one of the greatest honors of my life to be named a starting quarterback in Syracuse,” Angeli said.
The former Notre Dame quarterback won the starting role over LSU-transfer Rickie Collins. Angeli said Collins is an “unbelievable competitor.”
“This camp he brought the best out of me, and I brought the best out of him,” Angeli said. “Like I said before, competition breeds excellence, so every single day going at it and making sure that we're trying to do the best we can, I think overall, is a healthy competition, and we both got better along the way.”
As the Orange prepare for Tennessee in week one, Angeli said he has a “really good hold” on the playbook.
