All Syracuse

Report: Syracuse DL KingJoseph Edwards to enter transfer portal

The former four-star recruit will be heading to the portal after a year at Syracuse.

Saugat Sen

Sep 16, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Syracuse redshirt freshman KingJoseph Edwards will enter the transfer portal according to a report from On3's Haye Fawcett.

Edwards appeared in five games during the 2024 season, including the Holiday Bowl. He will have four years of eligibility after a redshirt season.

He recorded five tackles and three sacks in his appearances.

Edwards will be using a recent NCAA waiver in which student-athletes on a "designated student-athlete" list will be allowed to enter the portal. The window opens today and extends to Aug. 5.

The window is a one-time opportunity to transfer if the athlete would have been removed from the school's 2025-26 roster due to new roster limits according to Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger.

A look back at Edwards' Syracuse recruitment

Joseph was a four-star prospect in the 2024 cycle according to 247 Sports, and committed to Syracuse over an offer list that included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, FSU, Georgia and LSU, among many others.

As a high school senior, Edwards led his Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek team to a 12-1 season in one of Georgia's most competitive regions.

Syracuse initiaily pulled on Edwards' relationship with EDGE coach Nick Williams, who recruited Edwards when he was the defensive line coach at Colorado. Edwards, a Georgia native, also knew head coach Fran Brown from when he was a defensive backs coach with the Bulldogs.

"What I admire about the program is their ambition to improve and be better," Edwards said to The Juice Online around the time of his commitment to Syracuse. "They have to build and they have the team of coaches to do it."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Share your thoughts on this story and others by visiting our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum!

feed

Published
Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

Home/Recruiting