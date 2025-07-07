Report: Syracuse DL KingJoseph Edwards to enter transfer portal
Syracuse redshirt freshman KingJoseph Edwards will enter the transfer portal according to a report from On3's Haye Fawcett.
Edwards appeared in five games during the 2024 season, including the Holiday Bowl. He will have four years of eligibility after a redshirt season.
He recorded five tackles and three sacks in his appearances.
Edwards will be using a recent NCAA waiver in which student-athletes on a "designated student-athlete" list will be allowed to enter the portal. The window opens today and extends to Aug. 5.
The window is a one-time opportunity to transfer if the athlete would have been removed from the school's 2025-26 roster due to new roster limits according to Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger.
A look back at Edwards' Syracuse recruitment
Joseph was a four-star prospect in the 2024 cycle according to 247 Sports, and committed to Syracuse over an offer list that included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, FSU, Georgia and LSU, among many others.
As a high school senior, Edwards led his Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek team to a 12-1 season in one of Georgia's most competitive regions.
Syracuse initiaily pulled on Edwards' relationship with EDGE coach Nick Williams, who recruited Edwards when he was the defensive line coach at Colorado. Edwards, a Georgia native, also knew head coach Fran Brown from when he was a defensive backs coach with the Bulldogs.
"What I admire about the program is their ambition to improve and be better," Edwards said to The Juice Online around the time of his commitment to Syracuse. "They have to build and they have the team of coaches to do it."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Share your thoughts on this story and others by visiting our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum!