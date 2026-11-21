Syracuse football’s 2026 campaign hasn’t exactly reflected the level the program would like to compete at for the foreseeable future. However, you can’t say this Orange squad hasn’t put up a fight almost every step of the way.

Eight of SU’s first 10 games were decided by one score or less. On top of that, Syracuse has won two times by three points and two times in overtime by a single point. Despite facing a shaky situation early in the season in the quarterback room and falling to 2-4 at one point, the Orange worked their way back into relevance by snatching some important wins.

As a result, Syracuse entered its clash with Boston College with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility with a win Saturday. All that stood in its way was a subpar Eagles squad that featured the worst scoring offense in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The matchup gave SU a chance to easily slide its way into a bowl game for the first time since 2024. But if anything has been true about SU — and college football — this season, it’s that there’s no such thing as a certain win. That rang true once again against the Eagles.

In one of its poorest performances of the season, Syracuse failed to clinch bowl eligibility on Saturday afternoon, falling 27-15 to Boston College. The Orange scored the least number of points they have in a first half so far this season (3) and failed to find the end zone on all of their red zone trips.

To make matters worse, starting quarterback Steve Angeli went down with an injury in the third quarter that kept him out the rest of the contest. SU’s defense also dealt with its fair share of struggles, as it failed to contain BC running back Bo MacCormack III.

Here are some key takeaways from SU’s ugly loss.

Syracuse comes up empty in the red zone

Syracuse’s red zone play hasn’t been amazing this season, but it reached a new low matched up against the Eagles defense Saturday.

On SU’s first trip there, it was set up nicely at the five-yard line thanks to a Boston College penalty. However, two poor throws from Angeli along with a -1-yard run forced the Orange to settle for a field goal.

Angeli and Co. got a shot at redemption in the second quarter, as a big Umari Hatcher catch followed by a long Davion Kerr run helped move SU to BC’s six-yard line. After back-to-back run plays, it seemed like SU scored its first touchdown when Daunte Bacheyie hauled in Angeli’s pass, but after review the play was called back because he stepped out of bounds before making the grab. SU went on to turn the ball over on downs on the following play.

When Malachi Nelson entered the game in relief of Angeli in the second half, the same frustrating story continued to unfold. Syracuse’s lone touchdown catch was scored from outside of the red zone, as Umari Hatcher logged a 27-yard pass from Nelson early in the fourth quarter.

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“We did a bad job. Really bad job,” Brown said of SU’s red zone performance.

Bo MacCormack III runs wild

When he was in high school, Syracuse heavily pursued MacCormack. He initially committed to Syracuse before later flipping his commitment to Boston College so he could remain in his home state of Massachusetts. On Saturday, he showed off the speed and skill that he could’ve brought to SU.

The sophomore enjoyed a phenomenal performance, as Syracuse’s defense simply didn’t have any answers for him. MacCormack finished the afternoon with a whopping 236 yards on the ground on 30 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. His 56-yard touchdown run toward the end of the third quarter wound up being the game-winning score for the Eagles.

“It was a few missed tackles (and) different things. MacCormack just had a really good day. He did a really good job running the football and played hard. The kid did a good job. I’m proud of him,” Brown said.

Steve Angeli exits with injury

Syracuse’s offense was forced to make a sudden quarterback change during its opening drive of the third quarter when Angeli went down after absorbing a huge hit from BC’s Demetrius Ballard. Ballard was called for roughing the passer on the play, and Angeli made his way off the field after rolling on the field in pain. He did not return to the game and was seen later on the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

Unfortunately, dealing with injury has become all too common for Angeli recently. He came into 2026 after recovering from an Achilles tear and suffered another injury in SU’s Week 3 loss at Pittsburgh.

“I’m not sure completely,” Brown said of Angeli’s status. “Something with his shoulder, so we’ll figure it all out as we get back.”

Angeli finished the contest with a 13-for-21 mark for 164 yards.

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