Two regular-season games remain on Syracuse's schedule, and the postseason math couldn't be simpler.

Beat Boston College at noon on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, and the Orange are going bowling. Come up short, and Syracuse stares down a Senior Day upset bid against No. 3 Notre Dame just to extend its season. When asked Monday about the locker room reality of going to Alumni Stadium to "grab" that sixth win, head coach Fran Brown shut down the premise before the question was even finished.

"Well, BC is a good football team, so I'm not going to speak anything about just going to go grab anything," Brown said. "What I'm going to do is focus on Monday, and we're going to all lock in on the day... If we win a day, it gives us a better opportunity to compete against those guys on Saturday."

That mindset has carried the Orange from a 2-4 hole and an 11-game ACC skid to three wins in their last four outings. Now, with a postseason trip sitting 60 minutes away in Chestnut Hill, Brown isn't letting November urgency turn into scoreboard watching.

Practice Pressure and Defensive Grit

Refusing to look past the immediate rep has fueled Syracuse's late-season surge — a resilience Brown credited to "good-on-good" competition in practice and mutual trust in high-leverage moments.

Linebacker Chris D'Appolonia embodied that standard firsthand. After breaking his hand and undergoing surgery last Monday to have pins inserted, D'Appolonia missed Tuesday's practice, returned Wednesday with a club on his left hand and recovered a pivotal fourth-quarter fumble in Raleigh.

Brown pointed to defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye as another blueprint for late-season grit. Two days after Adeleye swung Saturday's comeback with a fourth-quarter pick-six and a half-sack, Brown detailed the former five-star recruit's path to Central New York — which included stops at Texas A&M and UNLV, plus a stretch out of football flipping burgers at a fast-food restaurant before climbing the depth chart at Syracuse.

"He came out of high school on top of the world, things didn't go the right way, had to move around and go through everything," Brown said. "Now he's looking at 10 sacks on the season and scored a touchdown interception return, leading the team. He'll be a draft pick now just because he faced adversity head-on."

Containing Mason McKenzie

Syracuse's path to win No. 6 begins with containing Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie, a dynamic dual-threat playmaker who leads the Eagles with 686 rushing yards to go along with 10 touchdown passes. Against a quarterback capable of extending plays well past the initial rush, Brown emphasized that defensive discipline up front will determine Saturday's outcome.

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"It's extremely important to stop every quarterback on any team. That's every coach's game plan," Brown said. "Now, whether we'll be able to stop him or not, I'm not sure. This kid is dynamic. He plays a major part in their offense... He's a little highlight tape, just running around and making plays. He's intelligent, he's smart, you can see that he leads."

Red-Zone Efficiency vs. Starting Fast

Offensively, the Orange erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in Saturday's 34-31 win at NC State, capitalizing on a clinical 5-for-5 performance in the red zone. Despite that efficiency inside the 20-yard line, Brown wasn't satisfied with waiting until the final frame to find a rhythm.

"I was excited to get the win," Brown said. "I just want to do it a little bit more early and often, but I'm very thankful for the win. There's a lot that we still got to fix and clean up that I want to make sure we get done and we get fixed before the season ends."

Part of that late surge stemmed from the resilience of Syracuse's wide receiver room, which bounced back from early-season growing pains to fuel the comeback in Raleigh.

"They do a great job and they've developed a really good friendship in there," Brown said of his receivers. "They really like it here and they compete. They love the way that we practice. When adversity hit them and things weren't going well, they continued to work. I hope they do the same thing this weekend."

Offensive Line Shuffle and Trench Health

Executing in the early stages of the final two weeks will hinge on how Syracuse's reshaped offensive line holds up. Right tackle Trevion Mack is listed as questionable as trainers evaluate his progress throughout the week. The Orange will continue to lean on rotated combinations up front — including Naquil Betrand and D'Joni Scatliffe — after shuffling pieces to survive in Raleigh.

Keeping the pocket clean will be critical against a Boston College front looking to bounce back after getting blown out at Notre Dame. If Syracuse falls behind the chains early like it did in Raleigh, climbing out of another double-digit hole on the road becomes a tall order.

Brown noted that the staff's willingness to rotate linemen throughout the year paid off when injuries forced new combinations onto the field. With one more win needed to lock up a bowl berth, Syracuse will need every bit of that depth on Saturday.

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