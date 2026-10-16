5 Keys for Syracuse Football to Beat Louisville and Secure First ACC Win

The 2-3 Syracuse Orange return home for the first time in a month to host the 3-2 Louisville Cardinals.

The Orange are coming off a devastating loss to Virginia, where they gave up a 17-7 lead midway through the 3rd quarter and played their 4th quarterback in 3 games.

To get back in the win column, Syracuse starts Saturday against a strong Louisville team coming off a 44-20 win over Florida State.

Here are the 5 keys to Syracuse beating the Cardinals and securing its first conference win of the season.

Containing The Run

Louisville leads the ACC in rushing, averaging 231.7 yards per game, with Duke second at 226.6.

Junior running back Isaac Brown leads the Cardinals, averaging 7.5 yards per carry on 74 attempts. Brown has also scored four touchdowns and rushed for 557 yards so far this season.

The Cardinals also have other contributors, including senior running back Keyjuan Brown, who has rushed for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns on 9.7 yards per carry. Louisville junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has 8 touchdowns on 198 yards.

Against Florida State, the Cardinals rushed for 397 yards and six touchdowns. With Syracuse's average run defense, this matchup could be challenging, but the Orange need to make the Cardinals' run game earn every yard.

Sustaining Drives

Syracuse has had a QB carousel this season, playing four in the last 3 games.

From Steve Angeli, still recovering from his Achilles injury last season, to Amari Odom, who played great then, sustaining a shoulder injury after one start, to Malachi Nelson, playing 75% of the game against Virginia before injuring his shoulder, and then Danny Lauter, who threw a touchdown and then completed one more pass after.

The Orange offense has scored 32.8 points a game despite the QB carousel this season. However, seven interceptions and 3 fumbles lost have kept Syracuse from scoring more points.

For Syracuse, scoring points isn’t enough to win, but controlling time of possession and sustaining drives will shape the outcome against Louisville.

Limiting Special Teams Mistakes

Although special teams don't get as much attention as other aspects of football, they've played a big role in Syracuse's win-loss record.

Freshman kicker Shay Barker leads the nation with 7 missed field goals.

Punter Jimmy Gregg committed a critical knee-down error on a late attempt against Virginia that severely hurt field position and helped seal the loss.

Syracuse's kickers are 6-of-13 on field goals, missed 3 PATs, and committed multiple penalties on punt returns that cost touchdowns and great field position.

Syracuse needs to improve its special teams because constant mistakes can lead to mistakes elsewhere.

Continue with the Big Plays

Syracuse has made plenty of big plays from its offensive weapons, and they'll do the same against the Cardinals, who allow the 2nd-most passing yards in the ACC: 257.2 yards per game.

The Orange is led by six-year star receiver Umari Hatcher, who is tied in the ACC with six touchdowns and top three in yards with 560. Playing through Hatcher has led to a lot of points for the Orange.

Syracuse tight ends have also played a role, including sophomore Daunte Bacheyie, who had a big game against Virginia, finishing with four catches, 97 yards, and a touchdown.

Syracuse offensive playmakers will play a big role in the outcome of this game, with Louisville looking to limit Syracuse's big-play production, which Louisville has struggled to stop against others this season.

Fran Brown

Over the last year and a half, Fran Brown has been called out for in-game decisions, roster construction, and coaching staff; this game can be the start of shutting all those narratives down.

In his first season, Brown brought success and hype that haven’t been seen in a long time.

Those early successes brought expectations, and after Angeli's injury last year, Syracuse has been chasing them since.

Brown needs energy and execution in clock management and on down-and-distance to beat Louisville.

Brown still has a lot to show fans and the university. With a new regime in charge of Athletics, Brown needs to start turning the ship, or Athletics might take a new direction.

Syracuse returns home Saturday with a chance to change its season's direction.

Ending an 11-game ACC losing streak against Louisville will not be easy. The Orange will need to slow down one of the conference's best rushing attacks, sustain drives, eliminate costly special teams mistakes, and continue generating explosive plays on offense.

But Saturday is about more than one game. Syracuse hasn't won an ACC matchup in more than a year, and after another frustrating start to the season, pressure is mounting on Brown and his program to show progress.

A win over Louisville wouldn't erase everything that has gone wrong, but it could finally give Syracuse what it's been searching for since last season: momentum in the ACC.

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