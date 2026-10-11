What Fran Brown and Orange players said after Saturday's 28-25 loss at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - As the weather turned rainy with 11:00 to play in the third quarter at a half empty Scott Stadium (announced attendance of 39,661 were tickets sold/distributed for the school's homecoming weekend) Saturday night, so to did the Orange's fortunes against a UVA team that was inconsistent on both sides of the ball up to that point in the game.

The Cavaliers rushed for most of their 169 yards on the ground in the fourth quarter to salt away the 28-25 win, a game in which the Orange had their fourth different quarterback of the season throw a touchdown pass, likely a school record, or maybe tying it, without researching further.

SU led 17-7 thanks to a workmanlike performance from third-string quarterback Malachi Nelson, and a defense that had just enough stops, before the Cavaliers found their offensive flow, and defensively knocked Nelson out of the game after a couple of hard (and in one case, late) hits out of bounds along the 'Cuse sideline in the fourth quarter.

One better half of football does not mask the fact that SU is not playing at a high level for 60 minutes against ACC competition

It is almost inconceivable to think the 'Cuse losing streak is now at 11 league contests covering Fran Brown's second and third seasons, with Louisville up next in the Dome this weekend.

Nelson answered Brown's call after some gamesmanship with an official "Gametime Decision" listing for backup Amari Odom who went through pregame warmups, but could not go due to shoulder soreness from a hit taken in OT in the game against UConn October 3.

SU scored 17 first half points, including Nelson throwing a 13 yard touchdown pass to Umari Hatcher, while Tylik Hill ran for 118 yards, and outgained UVA 430-288 in total yards.

But save for a late beautifully thrown 48 yard TD pass from fourth-stringer Danny Lauter to Duante Bacheyle and a two-point conversion, it was all UVA with the game on the line. Throw in those inescapable penalties (nine of 65 yards), and two more missed field goals by kicker Shay Barker, and it came back to bite SU when the game was still in balance.

The heat continues to get turned up in analyzing Brown's job since his 10-3 maiden season, simply because they can not beat their ACC peer programs.

"We'll be fine, just got to go talk to them and keep going," Brown said when we asked him how hard his job is to keep this team positive with losses mounting.

"I mean I don't think the the job is (all) losing or winning, it's a tough job,but I signed up or it, and I want to make sure we keep fighting,"

Syracuse coach Fran Brown speaks with the media after the Orange fell to Virginia 28-25 Saturday night in Charlottesville. | Brad Bierman, The Juice Online - On SI

A tough night for the defense down the stretch, and Umari Hatcher can catch touchdown passes from anyone

The Orange held UVA to just an opening drive touchdown and less than 100 yards of total offense leading by 17-7 at the half, before a couple of long drives ended with short scoring runs to give the Hoos enough cushion in the fourth quarter.

Starting linebacker Antonio Deslauriers only played late in the game (personal reasons), while his replacement Zylan Moultrie-Goddard stepped in with four tackles.

Fellow LB Chris D'Appolonia also had four tackles, acknowledged the continued second half struggles in the three defeats this season, but is staying upbeat and focused.

"We have anther game next week, and at the end of the day we have only played five games, so there's a lot of fotball left, a lot of season left," he said afterwards. "Learn from your mistakes, and change your focus quickly,"

Hatcher caught his fifth touchdown pass of the season from Nelson in the second quarter Saturday night, the third Orange QB he has connected with a scoring strike this season. He finished with eight catches for 126 yards.

"At practice I have repped out with every single one of those quarterbacks," he said after the loss. "For me, its 'next guy up' I have just got to catch the ball and do my job to the best of my ability."

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