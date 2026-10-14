Syracuse Top PFF Performers From Heartbreaking Loss to Virginia

Last week, Syracuse lost to Virginia 28-25 in a must-win game, and its efforts fell short.

However, many Syracuse players made plays that kept the Orange in the game.

PFF dropped grades for players in the game and highlighted the key players who kept Syracuse in it.

Here's a look at some of the highest PFF impact grades Syracuse players earned in their loss to Virginia.

Daunte Bacheyie 87.7

The sophomore had his best game of the year and earned the Orange's highest grade.

Finishing the game with four catches, 97 yards, and a touchdown.

Bacheyie scored with 2:50 left in the 4th quarter when fourth-string quarterback Danny Lauter completed a 3rd-and-22 for 46 yards.

Bacheyie's touchdown cut the Virginia lead to three, but Syracuse was in a deep hole to come back.

Bacheyie's PFF grade ranked 11th among 159 FBS tight ends.

Despite the loss, Bacheyie showed big upside against Virginia, and he still has time to improve in his young collegiate career.

Umari Hatcher 83.4

The six-year senior earned another high grade for Syracuse, making big plays for the Orange.

Hatcher finished the game with eight catches, 126 yards, and a touchdown. His longest reception was 51 yards.

Despite the loss, Hatcher has been Syracuse's best playmaker this season and has shown up for the Orange no matter the outcome.

Hatcher PFF grade ranked 40th among 393 receivers in the FBS.

Hatcher continues to look like a top receiver in the country, and that will land him on an NFL roster.

Jayden Mann 82.4

This is the first time we've heard the name of an offensive lineman this year, and it was earned.

The freshman guard was making key blocks, especially in the run game.

Many of the big runs came from Mann pulling and downfield blocking, which helped Syracuse running back Tylik Hill get 118 rushing yards.

Mann earned an 87th PFF grade among 670 FBS offensive linemen.

With all the quarterbacks getting snaps and a strong run game supported by a good offensive line, Syracuse will stay in games.

Demetres Samuel Jr. 82.0

Standout defensive back Samuel Jr. has had a great sophomore season, and that continued against Virginia.

Samuel had four tackles and half for a loss against Virginia and allowed no more than three catches as the nearest defender.

Virginia's best receiver had only 48 yards, thanks to Samuel Jr. and Syracuse's elite secondary all season.

Samuel earned a PFF grade of 56th out of 382 in the FBS.

Despite a tough season, Syracuse's secondary has been their biggest bright spot and will remain so as the season unfolds.

Syracuse didn't get the result it wanted against Virginia, but several individual performances gave the Orange positives to build on.

Bacheyie and Hatcher provided explosive plays through the air, Mann helped create opportunities in the running game, and Samuel continued his strong season in the secondary.

At this point in the season, strong individual performances won't mean as much without wins. But as younger players like Bacheyie, Mann, and Samuel continue to develop, Syracuse is seeing production from players who could become important pieces of the program moving forward.

The challenge now is turning those individual performances into team success.

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