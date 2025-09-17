3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s Sept. 16 media session ahead of Clemson
Syracuse football’s competition ramps up again this week as it faces Clemson on the road on Saturday.
The Tigers are 1-2, coming off a loss to Georgia Tech in a stunner last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Orange are 2-1, earning victories in each of their last two games. After practice Tuesday, Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. and running back Will Nixon spoke with the media.
Here are three takeaways from the media session.
Prepping for Clemson
Entering week four, Clemson is now out of the AP Top 25 rankings. The Tigers have lost to LSU and Georgia Tech and their only win is against Troy.
Still, Gill said the atmosphere at Death Valley, the home of the Tigers, is not something that you can prepare for.
“Once we're there, we just gotta get our jitters out, because I know it’s some people's first time being there,” Gill said. “Once we get our jitters out, we should be fine.”
Gill said SU’s execution will rely on its communication and seeing signals and calls. He knows the Tigers will be executing and the Orange will have to match them.
Nixon is ready to take on the Tigers.
“Clemson's going to be a good team,” Nixon said. “So just play hard and do your job the best you can.”
Gill’s preparation and recognition
After a 152-yard, two touchdown receiving performance, Gill has been receiving recognition from several places. Gill was featured on SportsCenter and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week.
“It means a lot to me because hard work is paying off,” Gill said.
Gill attributed his success to watching film, recovery and practice and said his teammates can reach the same level.
SU’s junior wideout said the competition in Texas, where he went to high school, prepared him for now.
“It definitely prepared me for the big games because Texas games, half the city might show up,” Gill said.
Will Nixon’s role in running back group
Yasin Willis, SU’s leading rusher, was not available entering its game against Colgate. Instead, Nixon was granted the lead running back role and expected to play most of the game.
“On film [Colgate} played really hard,” Nixon said. “So (my mindset was) just come out, be prepared for anything to happen. Just play my best. Make sure the other guys, when they get in, play their best.”
Nixon was right about other guys in the running back group getting playing time. Nixon led the Orange with 12 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown, but four other SU running backs got carries too. Among them were Tylik Hill, Jaden Hart, Malachi Coleman and Tyler Chandler.
“All those guys played good,” Nixon said. “I was happy for all of them.”
Nixon, whose father, Jeff Nixon, serves as SU’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach, is focused on getting better ahead of facing Clemson.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.