3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s Sept. 30 media session ahead of SMU
Syracuse got dealt its worst loss of the season against Duke. But early in the week ahead of facing SMU, the Orange were turning the page.
As SU wrapped up practice and some student athletes attended media sessions, the program’s truck was being loaded up with equipment to soon depart for Texas.
After practice Tuesday, Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins, two-way player Chase Simmons, kicker Tripp Woody and wide receiver Johntay Cook spoke with the media.
Here are three takeaways from the media session.
Collins looking to improve, Cook getting past Angeli injury
Collins wasn’t satisfied with SU scoring just three points against Duke on Saturday. It was a result that differed from how capable he thinks the Orange are.
“The offense that we have, we should be able to average 40 points a game easily,” Collins said.
Collins said he will continue to look to improve, especially on limiting mental errors and small mistakes.
For Cook, it was his first game without Steve Angeli, since the duo arrived at Syracuse in the spring window.
Cook, who ranks second on SU in receiving yards behind Darrell Gill Jr., said the toughest part of a mid-season quarterback is seeing Angeli go down.
“If any of my teammates, friends, or what have you, was to get hurt like that, that just does something to me,” Cook said.
With Collins scheduled to make his second start Saturday, Cook and the rest of the receivers have more time to build chemistry ahead of facing the Mustangs.
Chase Simmons reminisces on time at SU
Not many student-athletes at SU have been on campus as long as Simmons. Now in his fifth year, Simmons is getting snaps at both tight end and on the defensive line.
"It's pretty rare now (to be here for five years),” Simmons said. “So experiencing all five years, I've got to see all types of different coaches, and one thing about this coaching staff is they're going to get everything that they can from you.”
Simmons mentioned teammates Umari Hatcher and Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff as teammates he’s been able to build close relationships with.
“We've been through a lot of transitions and adversity. So I think that also makes us really, really tight as a team, just because we've been through all different things together, just grinding,” Simmons said.
Simmons has a goal in mind before the season's end. He had 12 sacks as a senior in high school but hasn’t registered one since.
“I want to get a sack,” Simmons said. “I got some things I'm going for, I'm holding myself to a standard just to help this team.”
Dave Jacobs helping kickers
Woody, who transferred to SU from Iowa ahead of the 2025 spring semester, said the Orange have a unique love for each other.
Woody said the special teams unit has merged a lot of different people. So far, they’ve done really well and he expects them to continue doing well.
One other new addition to the secondary group is Ex-NFL kicker Dave Jacobs, who played at SU from 1975-78.
“He played in the NFL, so you'd be dumb if you don't take insights from him,” Woody said.
Woody has earned SU’s place-kicking role, highlighted by a 49-yard field goal against Clemson.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!