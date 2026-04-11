Syracuse football receives commitment from a top class of 2027 quarterback

On the day of its 2026 Spring Game, the Syracuse football team received some good recruiting news related to the class of 2027.

Quarterback Charlie Foulke IV announced on social media that he is committing to, "Coach Fran Brown," and the Orange program.

Another distinct addition to the future quarterback room of the 'Cuse program

A season after being named the top quarterback in Pennsylvania at St. Joseph's Prep, and helping to lead his team to a 13-1 record and No. 1 state (class) ranking, Foulke transferred to Glassboro High School in South Jersey for the upcoming season.

Listed at 6'1 170 lbs., Foulke is a pro-style prospect with a strong, accurate arm. He told our Charles Kang earlier in the month that he was not planning on picking a school until the summer, but has built such a strong relationship with both Brown and new 'Cuse QB coach Sean Ryan, that it obviously made him comfortable enough to move up his commitment timeline.

"Over the past couple of weeks after Sean's visit to my house, we have been talking/working on offensive plays and footwork adjustments that can and will help for the future," Foulke said about the immediate impact that Ryan, the veteran coach with 18 years of experience in the NFL, has had on his development.

"I work hard and practice hard to get better every day," Foulke added."I have a great support system between my family and friends. They motivate me to get better."

Foulke had several top P-4 conference school offers

Foulke's recruitment was gaining steam by the week this spring, holding offers from the likes of Georgia, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Miami, and North Carolina, as well as Connecticut and Charlotte.

He had already "locked in" his official visit for May 29, and now when he heads to campus as a committed player to the class of '27, he will be able to bond with other recruits visiting that weekend and help sell them on becoming his future teammate. Foulke will also be able to accelerate his learning curve with Ryan, likely taking back with him some summer homework assignments.

"I feel blessed and honored to have this opportunity presented to me," Foulke said about the Orange offer. "Not only is the school great, so is the new exciting staff. Excited to watch their year ahead."

Foulke becomes the second quarterback to join next season's SU class. Maryland's Justin Dixon committed to the 'Cuse last November.

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