2027 two-way star locks in Syracuse official visit: 'They're ranked very high'

2027 ATH Isaiah Green will take the next step forward in his Syracuse recruitment when he officially visits on the weekend of June 5.

The Orange was the first school to offer in November and he’s remained in close touch with SU since then.

"I’m looking forward to building even stronger connections with the coaching staff,” Green said to The Juice Online.

The coaches have been in consistent touch with Green

Among the coaches that have been in touch with Green include Fran Brown, Dre Kates, Tommy Caporale, Brandon Napoleon and Trenton Sherman.

"Coaches are telling me they’re super pumped about getting me back up there and are excited about making are relationships more personal,” Green said.

Syracuse may have been the first to offer the Groton (MA) Lawrence Academy two-way star, but since then, he’s piled on offers from schools like Air Force, Army, Navy and Fordham.

But the Orange have certainly separated themselves during his recruitment.

"Syracuse is ranked very high in my recruitment currently because of all the love they shown me since my first time up there,” Green said.

He’s also sketched out a timeline on when he’ll announce his college decision.

"I plan on making my decision is the summer/fall,” he said.

Green has been on the SU campus many times

Green was most recently on the SU campus in March to take in spring practice.

"The visit made me look at Cuse as a top option for me,” Green said in a previous interview. “It showed me what Cuse football is all about and how the staff treats their players. I want to be part of something like that.”

Green was also on campus in the fall to watch Syracuse host Boston College, and in the 2025 season, he was part of a large group of recruits to take in the Orange’s upset of then-No. 6 Miami in their regular season finale.

"Syracuse is a great place for brotherhood and getting better everyday on the field and off,” Green said. "Top highlights of my trip was meeting coach Fran Brown one-on-one and meeting coach Cap (Tommy Caporale, general manager). Both such great guys, genuinely.”

Though he’s a two-way player that has appeared as a safety, defensive back and outside linebacker, and wide receiver, Syracuse is primarily looking at him as a safety/outside linebacker.

"My true game is hawking the ball down on both sides and making sure I’m the one who gets it, along with being a deep threat on offense," Green said. "Syracuse sees me at a safety/outside linebacker that I would love to play."

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