What Castillo, Tyshawn and Calvin Russell said after Syracuse football’s 3/25 spring practice

Syracuse’s offense is starting to take shape a few days into spring practice.

Wednesday marked the first time newly hired offensive line coach Juan Castillo spoke to the media and two wide receivers gave updates too. They shared how they are adjusting individually and how they are approaching the spring.

These updates came two days after new defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and players addressed the media’s questions on the defense.

Here are three takeaways from the media session following SU spring practice.

Castillo inserting NFL experience

Castillo arrived at Syracuse one week before Christmas and brings 28 years of NFL coaching experience with him.

He has had stops where he coached former SU standout Donovan McNabb and has coached several players toward marking the NFL. In the NFL, he has coached with the Eagles, Ravens, Bears, Commanders and Bills.

His path has taught him a unique way to teach his players.

Castillo said he’s learned to not yell at his players but help them recognize and fix their mistakes. He learned this from coaching experienced players in the NFL.

“I’m just doing what my guys helped me learn in the NFL.”

SU head coach Fran Brown called Castillo through a connection with Colorado football coach Deion Sanders which led to Castillo’s hiring. So far with the Orange, Castillo has admired Brown’s motivating coaching style.

“It's pretty cool to see,” Castillo said. “I'm very lucky that I get to be around that.”

Both Russell’s getting up to speed at WR

Tyshawn Russell and Calvin Russell, who share the same last name despite being unrelated, are both forced to catch up in spring practice.

Tyshawn, who transferred to SU from South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season, is back after having surgery last year. He has viewed the chance to get back on the field as a way to connect with the younger players and use his veteran-like presence.

“I just feel good to be out there again, get my legs back,” Tyshawn said.

Tyshawn has put a heavy focus on his footwork and hands this spring.

Tyshawn is giving maximum effort throughout practice, which is something Calvin stressed was at the forefront of his mentality too. Calvin said the best piece of advice he’s gotten since joining the football program following basketball season was to not overthink anything and stick to his gut feeling.

Calvin said he is still ramping up and is trying to invest himself fully this spring so that he’s prepared to be full-go in the fall.





“I want to make sure I’m fully adjusted by the time this spring’s over,” Calvin said.

QBs impressing wide receivers

Syracuse’s starting quarterback at the start of last season Steve Angeli is still getting back into playing shape. While he is working to get back to 100%, SU’s other quarterbacks are developing relationships with the wide receivers.

SU’s QB room includes freshman Zaid Lott, returners Rich Belin and Joseph Filari, and three transfers Malachi Nelson, Amari Odom and Danny Lauter.

“All the quarterbacks are good and they’re all competing,” Tyshawn said. “That’s what you like.”

Tyshawn said he thinks Angeli will assume the starting role once he returns but its good to see the others competing because it would be good in a next man up situation.

Calvin said the quarterbacks are consistently talking to him to get on the same page. He added they have been the most helpful to him in his acclimation process. He gets catches from all of them after practice.

“They’re just making sure I'm on point and making sure I'm sharp,” Calvin said.

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