Podcast: Syracuse legend Keith Bulluck predicts win over Tennessee
Syracuse will open their 2025 season on Saturday against No. 24 Tennessee in a neutral site game in Atlanta. Among those in attendance will be Orange legend Keith Bulluck, who will be an honorary captain for the game.
Bulluck joined us on today's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI to discuss his SU playing days, thoughts on Fran Brown, and his prediction for the game.
“I'm going with Syracuse Orange," Bulluck said. "I live in Nashville, Tennessee. So these Vols fans, you know, they act like they're Alabama. They haven't won a national championship since '98. But they act like they won it two years ago. So I'm representing. I'm representing hard."
Bulluck refelcts on his Syracuse playing days
Bulluck played at Syracuse from 1996 to 1999, and in his senior season, he led the Big East in tackles with 138. He was selected to the All Big East First Team, and was named an All American.
Bulluck finished his SU career with 375 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions, and six fumble recoveries.
“I think that whole process of being a student-athlete at Syracuse was pretty cool," Bulluck said. "To be a student athlete, that's a whole experience in its own. I'm at the age where I can reflect, but Coach (Paul) Pasqualoni made sure that we're on top of our academics, and most certainly on top of our football.”
Bulluck likes what he sees from Fran Brown
He sees a lot of similarities in Pasqualoni and current head coach Fran Brown. Brown is heading into his second year at Syracuse, and is coming off a 10-3 campaign, just the third time the Orange has had double-digit wins in the past 25 years.
Pasqualoni led SU to a 10-3 record in the 2001 season.
"Coach Pasqualoni was very honest with us as players," Bulluck said. "And Coach Fran is the same way. Different styles, of course. Different generations, too. Coach Fran is a little younger than me. And I told him, 'yeah, you could have played with us.' He has that grit, he has that style, he has that swag, and that confidence as a head coach.”
Bulluck also spoke about his 11-year NFL career, mostly spent with the Tennessee Titans and also how Brown has changed the culture at SU by embracing former players.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
You can find our podcast, The Juice on the Cuse, a Syracuse Orange podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever else you may listen!