Orange Watch: Syracuse Orange athletics smart to keep embracing its rich legacy
The news this week that more jerseys are being retired for Syracuse athletes during the various upcoming 2025-26 sports seasons, with hints of other celebratory events planned, is certainly welcomed for a school with a rich legacy in many men's and women's sports.
Time to keep the Orange-hued celebrations ongoing
We are certainly not going to speculate as to whether or not Syracuse athletics had already planned to retire Art Monk's No. 45 jersey before the Washington Commanders announced on July 15, that they were retiring Monk's No. 81 worn with the then-Redskins between 1980-1993.
But you can be the judge after Tuesday's announcement that Monk, and 'Cuse field hockey great and 2015 national champion team member Alyssa Manley, would both be honored with jersey retirements this fall.
It had already been a 17-year gap between the time Monk had been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Commanders announcement this summer, spearheaded by owner Josh Harris finally doing what was right, unlike previous owner Dan Snyder.
Once the Commanders news went public, it figures SU athletic director John Wildhack and his staff took plans they had been reviewing, saw the various media stories calling for Monk's SU jersey to go to the Dome ceiling, and bundled the retirement of Manley's jersey into what is the first announced plans to honor Orange history during the upcoming various sports seasons.
A careful balance between making up for time and overextending too many honors
Let's face it, honoring Monk, a great alumni and representative of the university, was flat-out long overdue as a Pro and College Hall of Famer. Manley's legacy is basically about a decade ago, quite a contrast from their different eras of excellence on The Hill.
Hopefully moving forward the school will continue to honor those from decades past who are worthy of jersey retirements (think basketball center Rudy Hackett from the first Final Four team in 1975), along with more contemporary athletes in the various sports that achieved consistent success over say, the Dome era dating back to 1980.
At the same time, it is important to maintain a consistent criteria to be used for future jersey retirements, Wall of Fame recipients, and other celebrations of great Syracuse athletes and seasons. It would also be great to introduce new traditions of honoring the past on a regularly-scheduled basis throughout the school year at both the Dome and Lally Athletics Complex.
