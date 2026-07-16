Syracuse to host a strong Mustang team on Halloween weekend

Editor's Note: During the summer, we're going to be doing a team-by-team preview of Syracuse football's 2026 opponents. Our last opponent preview was for UNC, and we continue our series today with Syracuse's matchup against SMU on Oct. 30.

Year two for SMU as a part of the ACC was a slight step back from their first year in the conference.

The Mustangs entered the 2025 campaign ranked 16th in AP Top 25. They did not hold this rank for long, completely falling out after a Week 2 loss to Baylor.

They did edge back in the top 25 in Week 11 but immediately lost to Cal.

A look back at SMU's 2025 season

All-in-all, the season marked continued success as it was the Mustangs fourth straight winning season under Rhett Lashlee in as many seasons as head coach, culminating in his first bowl win.

The Mustangs were very close to repeating their season from 2024. They won games by a lot and lost by the slimmest of margins.

In their four losses, they lost by three, 11, one, and three. SMU was led by second year starter, Kevin Jennings who threw for 3,641 yards, 26 touchdowns, and an ACC-leading 13 interceptions.

The Mustang receiver room was loaded, running three deep. Jordan Hudson, Romello Brinson, and Yamir Knight combined for over 2,000 yards receiving. On the other side of the ball, the Mustangs had a murderous defensive line.

The captain, Isaiah Smith, led the ACC in TFLs with 18 and had 8.5 sacks. Along with him, Cam Robertson (10 TFL, 5 sacks), Jeffery M’ba (7.5 TFLs, 5 sacks), and Terry Webb (7 TFLs, 5.5 sacks) struck fear into opposing offenses.

Previewing SMU's 2026 season

The Mustangs are entering year five under Lashlee, and with a taste for the playoffs already, SMU will be looking to return.

Kevin Jennings will lead SMU for the third straight year, and offensively, there is not much turnover for SMU as eight of the eleven starters are returning players.

The big boost to the offense will come in the form of 4-star Cal transfer running back Kendrick Raephael. At Cal, he was the ACC's offensive ironman, leading the conference in plays from scrimmage, accumulating nearly 1,200 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

The defense, however, took a hit as the Mustangs lost their four trench enforcers to the NFL. Their replacements are 3-star transfers, Ira Singleton (USF), Malcom Alcorn-Crowder (KSU), and Marques White (UMass), along with JUCO transfer David Chukwuemeka.

On paper, the Mustang defense does not look as terrifying especially on the line. SMU was among the best scoring teams in the nation last year, they will need to continue to excel offensively to live up to expectations.

Prediction

SMU's offense is going to be one of the top units in the ACC this season. In SMU's 35-18 win over SU last October, Jennings threw for for 285 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. I expect more of the same, as they take a 35-14 decision.

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