Syracuse Officially Announces JMA Wireless as Dome Naming Rights Partner

Syracuse University has officially announced a naming rights change for its iconic Dome stadium. After previously stating the removal of Carrier from the Dome's name, Syracuse held a press conference Thursday morning to announce its 10-year naming rights partnership with JMA Wireless. The stadium will be known as the JMA Dome moving forward. JMA Wireless is headquartered in Liverpool (NY).

"This is an exciting moment for Syracuse University, Syracuse Athletics and the broader Central New York community," Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a press release. "With JMA Wireless as our new naming partner, our campus community, student-athletes and fans alike can expect a world-class event experience, unlike anything they've ever seen before at Syracuse University. I am grateful to JMA Founder and CEO John Mezzalingua for his partnership and vision. His investment in the City of Syracuse and Central New York will pay dividends for years to come in the form of economic vitality, career opportunities for local residents and cutting-edge technology innovation taking place in our region. We share JMA's commitment to the City of Syracuse and Central New York and look forward to seeing the positive impact our partnership will have on our local community."

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for the Dome, Syracuse University and JMA," JMA Wireless CEO John Mezzalingua said. "Our company's ties to the city and University run deep. I remember when Syracuse redefined college athletics with the Dome, a unique venue that ushered in a period of unprecedented success for Syracuse sports. With this partnership, we have an opportunity to lead once again. The Dome will have the most advanced 5G network of any collegiate stadium, connecting fans as never before. It will also enable powerful new augmented reality training systems, advanced coaching tools and sensor-based performance optimization to attract elite athletes and help Syracuse win. The JMA Dome has an incredibly bright future ahead, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

So what is JMA Wireless exactly? Here is more from their website:

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless (JMA) is an American company accelerating revolutionary changes in mobile connectivity with cutting-edge products that enable faster, more reliable, and more secure networks for consumers and businesses. JMA delivers software-driven, carrier-grade solutions designed specifically for in-building and outdoor use, offering superior performance, coverage, and stability for the most advanced and highly dense networks worldwide.

News of the change was initially reported by Sportico in mid-April. Thursday was the official announcement.

Carrier previously had a lifetime naming rights agreement that has been in place since the Dome's inception in 1980. Syracuse was losing out on significant revenue as the value of the deal was significantly outdated. The University has now negotiated an end to that deal, which should provide more income for the school and athletics department.

This is the first name change in the Dome's history but is not the first update overall. The school has spent a lot of money over the last few years modernizing and upgrading the Dome both inside and out. The roof is brand new, the concourses are wider and there is now air conditioning inside the building. The school has also announced the metal benches will be removed in favor of individual seating.

The long running joke always was that an air conditioning company owns the Dome but the Dome does not have air conditioning. Ironically, within a couple of years of air conditioning being added, Carrier has been removed.

