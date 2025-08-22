How will Syracuse replace three star receivers at once?
With Oronde Gadsden II drafted, Trebor Pena transferred to Penn State, and surprise star Jackson Meeks trying to make the Detroit Lions’ roster, the Orange receiving corps has a lot of holes to be filled. Or a lot of opportunities, depending on your viewpoint.
It will require a combination starting with returning players in bigger roles
Darrell Gill Jr. turned it on late in the 2024 campaign for Syracuse, posting 13 receptions for 330 yards in wins over Connecticut and Washington State. Those two games produced nearly half his season total in receptions (31) and more than half of his receiving yards (570). Gill is a big play threat, as he logged a gain of at least 50 yards in each of those games.
Umari Hatcher’s production took a step backwards last season, as his stat line dropped from 32 receptions for 482 yards to 17 catches for 273 yards. The redshirt senior has also had a penchant for making big plays, as evidenced by his 67-yard score against Stanford last season among his eight career receptions of at least 30 yards.
Justus Ross-Simmons is aiming for a big senior year after struggling last season following his transfer from Colorado State. After posting ten games of at least 60 receiving yards in two seasons with the Rams, Ross-Simmons had nine receptions all of last season at SU. He had a big splash against Virginia Tech with a pair of touchdown catches, but that was nearly half of his season-long production, finishing the year with nine catches for 202 yards. Ross-Simmons has put himself into position to be a contributor, though, as he earned a starting role in the spring game.
Add some young, developing talent
Emanuel Ross and Jaylan Hornsby are the only other wide receivers on the roster who caught a pass for the Orange last season. Ross only appeared in four games to preserve his redshirt, but did tally all of his stats for the year (five catches for 78 yards) against Pittsburgh. Hornsby also kept his redshirt by also appearing in four games, snaring a pair of passes for 21 yards.
A couple young wide receivers without a collegiate receoption saw some notable action in the spring game. Tyshawn Russell drew six targets in the game while Darius Johnson was on the business end of a couple long gains that day. Demetres Samuel Jr., a freshman starting cornerback, will also play some wide receiver this season.
Sprinkle in a transfer with great pedigree
Johntay Cook is expected to be a contributor after coming to Syracuse through the transfer portal. Cook spent two seasons at Texas, playing in 20 games and logging 16 catches, then was briefly committed to Washington this offseason. However, Cook was dismissed from the program after less than a month for multiple violations of team rules, eventually joining the Orange. Cook was a top-40 player in the high school class of 2023.
With the departure of Gadsden to the NFL, Dan Villari is the most experienced piece at tight end for SU this season after sporadic use last season. Villari had six catches for 57 yards and added a dozen rushes for 29 yards and a score as a versatile piece for the offense.
Junior David Clement has appeared in 24 games over his first two seasons, but is yet to record a reception. Jamie Tremble appeared in 12 of 13 games as a freshman, including making his first collegiate reception. Tremble has been slowed in preseason camp with a leg issue, but projects to eventually be a significant contributor in the passing game.
Chase Simmons has switched from defensive line to tight end for his redshirt senior season. Simmons has appeared in 26 games in his time at Syracuse on the line, but should make a contribution as a blocking tight end after switching sides.
