Syracuse heads south to take on an angry Miami team
Saturday afternoon’s game is going to be a shock to the system for Syracuse. The weather may have turned unpleasant in central New York, but the Orange (3-6, 1-5 ACC) will be heading to Miami for a game where the heat index will be in the 90’s at kickoff. Unfortunately, their opponent is likely to make things worse.
The Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2) have dropped two of their last three games, suffering close defeats to Louisville and SMU. Those losses have knocked Miami down the polls from a peak of #2 in the country to #18 and also have them on the outside looking in at the College Football Rankings.
The Orange are facing an extremely talented and extremely motivated Miami squad
The ‘Canes are getting a visit from SU at the right time. The best word to describe the Syracuse football team right now is reeling. The Orange have lost five straight games, all by at least 13 points. Their offense is rudderless without a set quarterback and their defense is last in the ACC in yards allowed and next-to-last in points allowed.
The quarterback situation for this game did get some clarity on Thursday night, as head coach Fran Brown announced Rickie Collins would be the starter. It does make sense putting the most experienced signal-caller on the field, but Collins will be shorthanded, as redshirt freshman Kam Pringle will be starting at left tackle next to freshman Byron Washington on an offensive line riddled injuries.
Based on the current situation, this is a classic “get right” game for Miami. They are coming off a painful loss and desperately need to get things going in the right direction if they have any hopes of salvaging their season. And a struggling SU team is coming to town to play the patsy.
Carson Beck has been prone to throwing interceptions this season, but otherwise controls a talented, efficient offense. Beck is atop the ACC in completion percentage and has thrown 14 touchdowns on the season. Malachi Toney and C.J. Daniels have combined for 85 receptions, almost 1,000 yards, and nine scores on the season. Mark Fletcher Jr. averages over five yards per rush and has nine touchdowns on the ground to lead the UM backfield, but he will miss the game with an injury.
And that is the side of the ball Miami is worse at.
The UM defense is one of the best in the nation and will look to show it
The Hurricane defense is 10th in the country in points allowed, 10th in yards per carry allowed, and 14th in the nation in yards per play allowed. All in all, it sounds like a poor matchup for Syracuse’s maligned offense that has struggled in pretty much all facets after quarterback Steve Angeli was lost for the season.
It’s going to be hot and nasty in Miami and that is before the game starts. Expect the Hurricanes to wreak havoc with the Orange offensive line, strangling their run game and shutting down the pass attack.
The long season gets longer as Miami defeats Syracuse, 45-6.
