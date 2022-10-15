Skip to main content

Syracuse vs NC State Officially Sold Out

The Orange sold out its first game since hosting Clemson in 2019.

Syracuse football's game against NC State on Saturday is officially a sell out, the first for the Orange since 2019 when SU hosted top ranked Clemson. This matchup is one of top 20 teams, with the 18th ranked Orange hosting the 15th ranked Wolfpack. Syracuse enters the game 5-0 (2-0) while NC State is 5-1 (1-1). The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

A large contingent of recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes is expected to be part of the sellout crowd. 

After a 5-0 start including wins over three power five teams, Syracuse is one of the surprising teams in college football. The Orange is ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2019 and is looking to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since a 10 win 2018 campaign.

To date, Syracuse has beaten Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia and Wagner. The Orange has also been turnover free in four of five games. The offense has taken strides with the improvement of Garrett Shrader as a passer, while the defense has proven to be one of the best in the ACC.

NC State will be the visiting team looking for its sixth win of the season. The Wolfpack's lone loss was at Clemson 30-20 earlier this season with ESPN visiting. NC State has beaten East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn and Florida State.

