Monday Musings: 10 Transfer Portal Options That Make Sense for Syracuse

The transfer portal is becoming filled with more and more prospects by the day. Having scholarships available to bring in some quality transfers is almost an essential aspect of college football recruiting at this point. Syracuse has needs at a few positions, including offensive line and cornerback as well as potentially defensive tackle, and will look to fill its remaining slots with portal or junior college options.

Here is a look at 10 options Syracuse could take a look at, and make sense based on position.

CB KOREY CHARLES - MISSISSIPPI STATE

Charles played in 17 games over three seasons with the Bulldogs after signing with them over offers from North Carolina, LSU, Miami, Louisville, Florida State, Wisconsin, Clemson, Penn State, Florida and Notre Dame. A once highly coveted prospect, Charles never seemed to be able to crack the starting lineup at MSU. With a vacancy left by Iffy Melifonwu, Syracuse could be an option to give him the chance to do just that.

CB ANTWAN COLLIER - UCF

Collier had some legal troubles that led to him leaving Central Florida. He was arrested in October for carrying a firearm and driving without a license. Prior to that, however, he was an extremely productive defensive back for one of the better non-power five programs in the country. In 38 games, he has 150 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defensed. At 6-3, he is a long corner and extremely athletic. He would fill Melifonwu's spot almost perfectly, but Syracuse would first have to do their due diligence regarding the legal issues.

CB DAVION WILLIAMS - MICHIGAN STATE

Another long corner at 6-2, Williams appeared in all seven games for the Spartans this past season after playing in all 13 in 2019. Williams is looking for a new start at a place where he can play a larger role. With three years of eligibility still remaining, could Syracuse take a look? He has experience, size and was a highly regarded prospect out of high school.

DT JUDGE CULPEPPER - PENN STATE

Depth along the defensive line is always important, and Syracuse got two big pieces back when Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan both announced they are returning for another season. Even if McKinley Williams elects to do the same, Syracuse could use another experienced body behind him. Culpepper is the brother of Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper, and could elect to come to Central New York as a result of familiarity with the coaching staff. That said, sources indicate this is not a likely scenario. It is still worth investigating from the Syracuse perspective, however.

DT NELSON JENKINS - LSU

Similar to Culpepper above, Jenkins is someone who could add quality depth to the defensive tackle rotation. Jenkins opted out of the 2020 season and had yet to earn a consistent role along LSU's defensive line. A former highly touted recruit, he could earn that at Syracuse. Perhaps a change of environment will spark the realization of his talent.

OL TJ FIAILOA - LOUISIANA-MONROE

Adding experience along the offensive line is critical for Syracuse this offseason. Fiailoa was a 2020 preseason all Sun Belt second teamer, who has a ton of starting experience. A big bodied interior offensive lineman who plays with a mean streak, he could compete with Dakota Davis for the other starting guard spot opposite Chris Bleich.

OL ZACH CARPENTER - MICHIGAN

Carpenter was expected to be the full time starter at center for the 2020 season, but had injury issues during the offseason that put him behind others. Eventually he did crack the starting lineup once he got healthy, and started the last two games for Michigan. Carpenter can play center or guard, still has plenty of upside as a player, was a highly coveted recruit with several blue blood offers and has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2019.

OL CHIBUEZE NWANNA - ARKANSAS

Nwanna is a former JUCO prospect who signed with Arkansas and was a backup during 2019. He opted out of the 2020 campaign and is now looking for a new home. The 6-7, 338 pound offensive tackle is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He would make a lot of sense to battle for a starting spot next season.

OL ANDREW BOSELLI - FLORIDA STATE

Boselli is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Toni Boselli, and has started three games over the last two seasons for the Seminoles. Boselli is immediately eligible as a grad transfer and would provide competition at the center spot.

OL JAYME SIMMONS - UAB

Simmons is a very athletic, 6-6, 270 pound offensive tackle. He picked UAB in the 2019 class despite power five offers from Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska and North Carolina. He should have four years of eligibility remaining as it does not look like he appeared in a game in 2019 nor 2020. This is worth looking into for Syracuse as, despite the lack of experience, there is a lot of upside here. He was the highest rated recruit in UAB's 2019 class.