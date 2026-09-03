How Umari Hatcher overcame injury to lead Syracuse Football’s WR room

As Syracuse led UConn 24-17 in the fourth quarter on Nov. 23, 2024, Umari Hatcher lined up along the line of scrimmage. Despite being one of the Orange's top receivers, he had yet to register a catch in the game. Quarterback Kyle McCord changed that.

Hatcher ran forward and curled back before hauling in the ball. With a Huskies defender lunging toward him, Hatcher tried to pull off a hurdle but instead went head over heels. Little did Hatcher know that catch would be his last in a Syracuse uniform for quite a while.

The play left Hatcher with a significant leg injury, one that kept him sidelined not only for the rest of SU’s 2024 season, but pretty much all of 2025 as well.

“That was my first time really being hurt and having a really big injury where I had to get surgery," Hatcher said Monday. "It was all new to me, and I didn't really know what to think."

Hatcher briefly returns vs Colgate

Following his surgery, Hatcher was set on a path to possibly return early in 2025. As his time away from the field began, Hatcher realized his recovery was going to be as much of a mental battle as it was physical. Thankfully, he was surrounded by people willing to help him push through.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Hatcher said head coach Fran Brown and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis were some of his biggest supporters. They were confident Hatcher would eventually return to his normal self.

During Syracuse’s third game of the campaign against Colgate, Hatcher finally made his return to the field, although it was brief. He played just four snaps, but didn’t register anything in terms of actual statistics. Based on how he was moving, SU’s coaching staff made the tough choice to shut Hatcher down for the year.

“I thought I could do it, but the coaches thought (the injury) just wasn’t better," Hatcher said. "I talked with my family about how they felt about it. The best option was to take that medical (year), sit out and do what’s best for the team."

Hatcher's mental battle during 2025

As the Orange embarked on the remainder of the season, Hatcher participated in practice as a part of the scout team. Hatcher said the players in that group, especially fellow wide receiver Julian McFadden, helped him during his recovery. McFadden gave Hatcher someone to relate to as the freshman was sidelined with an injury of his own.

Besides his teammates, Hatcher said he also leaned heavily on his faith and family during this time. Doing so helped him evaluate whether he really wanted to continue playing football.

“I just looked at myself in the mirror. I had conversations with myself like, ‘Is (football) really what I want to do? Is this really the person I want to be?’" Hatcher said. "I had to make a whole transition from being the guy I was to becoming the guy I am today."



Due to discord with Brown, Hatcher briefly entered the transfer portal in December before returning to Syracuse in January 2026. He then told reporters during spring practice he was going into 2026 as “a whole different me.” That mindset has been evident so far.

Since the start of fall camp, Hatcher has been the biggest leader in SU’s receiving room according to his coaches. He’s set to play a larger role than ever this season after many of SU’s top receivers from 2025 — Johntay Cook III, Darrell Gill Jr. and Emanuel Ross — left the program.

What Hatcher learned

Looking back on all the time he missed, Hatcher said he isn’t desperate to make up for lost time in 2026. If anything, he said he’s “glad everything went how it went.”

“The time out really shaped how I am today, just the way I work, just the way I come into the building," Hatcher said. "I had to really find that love for the game again, because I felt like I lost it."

So, what’s the biggest thing Hatcher learned from the past couple of years? The most successful player is often the most selfless one.

“It’s bigger than me,” Hatcher said. “I realized being a team guy is what’s going to really help us win, and not so much worrying about myself. When you worry about everybody else on the team and doing something for the next guy over, God’s just going to bless you.”

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