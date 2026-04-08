What Josh Gattis, Sean Ryan said after Syracuse football’s 4/7 spring practice

On a snowy April day, Syracuse football took the indoor field for its penultimate spring practice. Following the session, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan took questions from the media.

Here are three key takeaways from what the two coaches said after practice Tuesday evening.

Calvin Russell III staying engaged

Syracuse’s 2026 roster was dealt its first brush of adversity last week when Russell suddenly suffered an Achilles tear while running toward the end of practice. The injury was a major blow for SU, and it showed in the reactions from Russell’s teammates as he was swiftly taken off the field.

“Guys were shedding tears. It was a very emotional moment not just because of the football expectations but because of the person he is," Gattis said. "It’s one thing to have football expectations, but it's another thing when you know that kid is so genuine and so loved and such a great teammate."

But back on the field for the first time since undergoing surgery, Russell's presence was still felt on Tuesday just as much as it has been all spring. Rolling along the sidelines on a four-wheeled scooter, the wide receiver could constantly be heard encouraging his teammates between drills. He also played catch at times with members of SU’s staff with a helmet and shoulder pads strapped on.

“We’ve got a plan to keep him engaged and active," Gattis said. "He’s coming to meetings, he’s being at practice. He’s an ultimate teammate. The guys pick up on his energy and they enjoy him being around. He’s just an awesome kid to coach, and we love him."

While Russell may not be making highlight-reel catches anytime soon, it’s safe to say he’s still finding ways to make an impact.

Quarterback room gelling well

When asked about the quarterback depth he has to work with, Ryan said he’s seen each of his quarterbacks look more comfortable with SU’s new-look offense as the spring has gone on.

The main reason why? Past experiences.

Because of the different experiences that each one of Syracuse’s quarterbacks brings with them to the field from previous seasons, Ryan said that they are constantly bouncing ideas off one another and comparing how they do things. Amari Odom (Kennesaw State), Danny Lauter (Georgetown) and Malachi Nelson (UTEP, Boise State, USC) have all had previous stops before SU.

Ryan also added that the knowledge his quarterbacks brought with them to Syracuse has made his job easier, since many of them are already familiar with some of the concepts he focuses on.

“We all have those conversations, because at the end of the day there are certain things that I believe in, but (at times) I’m going to request that they do things certain ways while also listening to them," Ryan said. "For (this) position, when a guy is comfortable in what he’s doing, he’s gonna be pretty darn good."

Umari Hatcher showing out

Late last December, Hatcher became the third Syracuse wide receiver to enter the transfer portal and had no plans of suiting up for SU again. After having a minimal impact in 2024 — racking up just 17 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns — things continued to go downhill for him when an injury kept him out for all but one of SU’s games last season.

But just when it seemed Hatcher had his eyes set on another program to close out his college career, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown found a way to change his mind. Now, Hatcher is hoping to carve out a much more significant role for himself in SU’s receiver room in his final year of eligibility. And based on what Hatcher's coaches are saying about him at practice, he’s off to a strong start.

Alongside fellow key returners Tyshawn Russell and Darien Williams, Hatcher has taken on a leadership role throughout the spring. His years of experience with the Orange have proven useful for SU’s recent additions to the position in Zamondre Merriweather (Glendale CC), Cole Weaver (Miami OH) and Darius Johnson.

“For him, this is an opportunity to come back (after last season). The ultimate goal is to just get him Sunday ready. Now, coming back from an injury, he’s been able to display his true talent,” Gattis said.

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