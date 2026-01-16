What Villari, Reese, Chestnut said at the 2026 Hula Bowl

DELAND, Fla. — Former Syracuse stars Dan Villari, Duce Chestnut and David Reese all played in the 2026 Hula Bowl at Spec Martin Stadium on Saturday.

Our Bryson Turner caught up with the three of them after the game to get their thoughts on their Syracuse careers and their professional futures.

On playing in the Hula Bowl

Bryson Turner: Dan, Dave, David, Deuce, what was it like to get the chance to come down to Central Florida and play one more college football game?

Dan Villari: Oh man, I think it was great. Just to have another week of playing football with great competition and with my two teammates, my brothers David and Deuce, it was a blessing for sure.

On Reese's thoughts on the game

BT: David, congratulations with the win there for Team Kai. What was it like out there for you today?

David Reese: Man, it’s just a blessing. Come out here and cheer my brothers on, just an opportunity to come out here and compete again. I can’t do nothing but be thankful and just glad for the opportunity. Happy to see what’s next.

On what each proved during the week

BT: For each of you, what do you feel like you proved this week?

Duce Chestnut: Just being a leader, being a captain. Team captain shows the leadership that I bring, the versatility, just the ability to adapt to everybody. Different teams being out here and we’re able to just still bond and be able to be ourselves in such different groups.

DR: I just come out here to go to work for real. Like I just let my game speak for itself. I ain't really got nothing to prove to nobody but myself for real. So whatever I prove, I prove. But you know I still got stuff I want to finally get to.

DV: I think I proved that I can make plays in the pass game, block real well and just be the best all-around tight end.

On their Syracuse careers

BT: What was it like for you guys playing at Syracuse and having pride playing for the Orange, and bringing that down here?

DC: Just a blessing. Just to give all glory to God. Playing for a guy like Fran Brown, playing for Dino Babers. Just being able to build friendships that I’m going to have for a lifetime with these guys is always great.

DR: I say the same you know. Just coming out here is just like practice for another day. Going to work against each other and like (Chestnut) said, you can’t do nothing but be blessed and thank God for the opportunity.

DV: Yeah, we’ve been through a lot as a team at Cuse. But I got brothers for life just through the struggles we went through. There was a lot of good times as well, so just grateful to suit up with some great dudes.

On the upcoming NFL Draft

BT: What’s next for all three of you as you start preparing for the NFL Draft?

DC: About to train, get to this money.

DR: Yes sir.

DV: Yes, training in Florida.

