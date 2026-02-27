2027 Garden State ATH reacts to first offer from Syracuse: 'It’s a blessing'

2027 ATH Sherwin Appiah hit a major milestone in his recruitment on Wednesday when he received an offer from Syracuse.

The Parlin (NJ) Sayreville War Memorial defensive back/running back had been drawing interest from schools like Bryant, New Haven and Villanova, but the Orange was the first school to take a chance on him with an offer, and it is something he’ll never forget.

"The Syracuse offer is a blessing,” Appiah said to The Juice Online. “It's opportunity to get my name out there and prove I am one of the best players in the Jersey.”

Appiah received his offer from Mannicci

The offer came from Syracuse director of scouting Aaron Mannicci.

"Coach Aaron is a great guy who I’ve been in touch with since my sophomore year,” Appiah said. “Always kept in touch with me and been very transparent through the whole recruitment process.”

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about some big changes in Central New York to the coaching staff coming off the 2025 season.

The Orange struggled through a 3-9 season, and head coach Fran Brown has vowed significant improvement. The defensive side of the ball features a new defensive coordinator (Vince Kehres) and several new position coaches.

“We talked about how everything was up and Cuse and how life was for me down here in Jersey,” Appiah said. “Talking about track and things of that nature, also talked about the upcoming months with Cuse.”

Appiah discusses past and future visits

Appiah plans on visiting Syracuse at least two more times this year — once for spring practice and again in summer for Franchise Camp.

He most recently visited for Syracuse’s home finale against Boston College in November. Though the Orange lost, Appiah said he definitely enjoyed the visit.

“It was a great environment to be in despite the loss,” Appiah said. "Got to talk to a couple coaches and be in the Dome, was a great experience and I loved it.”

He said the highlights included watching the team warm up and how things are done at the Power 4 level.

“Enjoyed seeing how technical DBs were in everything they did,” Appiah said.

Appiah says Syracuse is one of several schools standing out

Appiah said he’s looking to commit before the start of the 2026 season. Among the schools standing out in his recruitment at the moment aside from Syracuse includes Villanova, Monmouth, and New Haven, he said.

Appiah said he’s mostly being recruited on the defensive side of the ball, but Mannicci said he hasn’t committed to him being strictly a DB yet.

"I am an aggressive but technical DB, very good with my craft and can fit in the run,” Appiah said. "At RB I am an elusive power back, can make moves at the second and third level but can also bump heads with LBs and safeties."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.