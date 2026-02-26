Quick rising 2029 RB talks ‘special’ Syracuse offer

2029 ATH Louvens Bazile is a fast rising prospect from Naples (FL) Neumann Catholic.

He received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in February, and his phone has not stopped ringing since then.

Offers from Miami. Illinois, Wisconsin, FSU, and Pittsburgh followed shortly after. But there is something about the school that offers first, and Bazile will always remember the Orange.

"I’m truly blessed and grateful for the offer from Syracuse Orange football,” Bazile said to The Juice Online. "It means a lot that a program like that believes in me and what I can bring to the table. An offer like that shows they see my potential, and I don’t take that lightly at all.”

Bazile receives offer from Brown, Caporale

He received the offer from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown and general manager Tommy Caporale.

"I think coach Cap and coach Fran Brown are real and genuine,” Bazile said. "They were straightforward with me and made it clear how they see me fitting into their system.

"You can tell coach Brown is building something special there. He brings a lot of energy and competitiveness, and it feels like they’re serious about developing their players both on and off the field.”

Aside from the offer itself, Bazile spoke to the coaches about how SU develops its players for the next level, academics, the culture (D.A.R.T. - detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and how Bazile would be used in the offense.

Bazile thinks highly of the Orange

He plays both defensive back and running back, but is being recruited on the offensive side of the ball.

"They emphasized accountability and competing every day,” Bazile said. "It wasn’t just about football it was about becoming a better man and preparing for life after the game.”

The conversation left a positive impression in his mind about the Orange.

"After my conversation with them, I see Syracuse as a program that’s hungry and on the rise,” Bazile said. "The culture feels strong and competitive, and it seems like a place where you can grow, compete, and make an impact if you’re willing to put the work in.”

Bazile had a standout freshman season

The Celtics went 8-4 on the season, with Bazile playing a critical role in the team’s success. He finished with 861 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

"I continued to grow physically and mentally, and I focused on being consistent every week,” Bazile said. "I worked on finishing runs, improving my vision, and becoming more reliable in pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield. Overall, I feel like I took a big step forward.”

He describes himself as a physical, downhill runner with good vision.

"I can run between the tackles, break tackles, and finish strong, but I’m also versatile,” Bazile said. "I can catch out of the backfield, protect the quarterback, and stay on the field for all three downs. I take pride in being dependable and doing whatever my team needs to win."

