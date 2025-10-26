What Fran Brown and Orange players said after Syracuse's 41-16 loss to Georgia Tech
There was a burst on the opening series of the game, but in typical fashion of a season continuing to go off the rails, first and goal at the one yard line turned into a field goal, as penalties once again helped create missed opportunities for points from the Orange offense and QB Rickie Collins.
Georgia Tech's crafty quarterback Haynes King was easily the best player on the field, accounting for 5 TDs (and he could have had more if not for some drops) and anytime the 'Cuse sniffed at trying to come back, King promptly led the Jackets (8-0, 5-0) back down the field to score.
Obviously, the mood was somber afterwards, the Orange (3-5, 1-4) absorbing their 4th straight ACC loss, as Fran Brown and players Rickie Collins (17-of-29-224-yards-1 TD) and Chris Peal (co-team high 7 total tackles) can only look ahead.
The average margin of 23 points the last four ACC games, means Brown can only keep reciting the program's youth
Several true and redshirt freshmen played Saturday on both sides of the ball, including frosh running back Tylik Hill who received a bulk of playing time as the third back, finishing with 23 yards including one 14 yard burst.
"That was always my plan before we even started (the season), I wanted them to play," Brown said postgame. "I want to make sure I start to get a lot of these guys into the games because I think they're good football players. You'll continue to see a lot of freshman play, they'll get better, and continue to work."
"(Losing) is what it takes sometimes when you're trying to build things and do things the right way," Brown added. "We've got four games to win three (plus) to be able to get to a bowl game, which is important that that happens with this program."
Collins has been up front about his need to play better during the losing streak and its attached adversity
"We need to stay together, we can't turn on each other," Collins said. Obviously we have to follow Coach Fran and believe in him and what he's trying to accomplish to continue to build this program."
"I think the best way to approach (the remainder of the season) is that it is bigger than you," Collins added. "We have a lot of seniors on this team that I want to do it (win games) for. A lot of great players that can get drafted, I want to do it for. Send them out on the right note."
Peal played on Georgia teams in 2023-24 that went to major bowl games, making losing tougher since joining Brown at SU
The redshirt sophomore has made solid contributions in the secondary all season, and he's also doing the same with his teammates as they try and right the ship.
"We have to continue to believe in our values, take a look at everything, how we prepare and execute," Peal said. "We're all here because we love to play football, we've got to continue to stay up, and I am going to do what I can to help make that happen."