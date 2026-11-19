We always love the collegiate crossover month of November with the football regular season winding down, and college hoops now beginning each season the first Monday of the month (or 42 days after the start of practice in September).

After this year, the football regular season will end Thanksgiving Weekend and the 24 teams bound for the College Football Playoff will have a week off before the first-round games. The rest of the FBS bowl-eligible teams will split what is left of the bowl season once the new expanded CFP is in place.

This Sat., the latest rendition of a Nov. (sometimes early Dec.) Orange "doubleheader."

First, the football team looks to beat Boton College (12:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network) for the first time since 2022 at Chestnut Hill, when the Orange were led by QB Garrett Shrader, and current NFL players RB Sean Tucker, WR/TE Orande Gadsden II, LB Marlowe Wax, and K Andre Szmyt, to knock off the Eagles 32-23.

Up for grabs for the Orange (5-5, 3-5) is bowl eligibility without having to make the following week's Notre Dame contest essentially an elimination game for playing in the postseason, and for this year's team and Fran Brown beating their pesky ACC geographc neighbors.

On that same day, the Orange basketball team, fresh off a 91-82 win over Cornell, will host Lafayette at 2 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Some Orange "Crossover Days" from the past to both remember, and forget

An Orange-flavored look back in reverse chronological order:

Nov. 26, 2016 - What can you say about the game in which an SU team gave up the most points ever dating back to 1899, in a wild 76-61 loss at Pitt? The Panthers scored three touchdowns in each of the second, third, and fourth quarters. Orange QB Zach Mahoney threw five touchdown passes, all five going to WR Amba Etta-Tawo, who had 13 catches on the day.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Meanwhile in Brooklyn, we watched along with an announced crowd of 8,733 at Barclays Center as the Orange offense fell flat against South Carolina in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational,. The Gamecocks solved the SU zone defense on enough occasions to get enough points in a lackluster 64-50 victory. Tyler Lydon led SU with 18 points.

Nov. 27, 2004 - Two weeks after losing to a one-win Temple team that may have ultimately cost Paul Pasqaloni his job (while taking into account the AD change from Jake Crouthamel to Daryl Gross as orchestrated by then-chancellor Nancy Cantor), the Orange shocked 17th ranked BC on the road 43-17, to claim a one-quarter share of the Big East title. Diamond Ferri became an all-time Orange folk legend with his double-duty performance scoring on both offense (141 yards on the ground and two TDs), and defense (44 yard INT return for a pick-six).

Simoultaniously in Albany, at what was then known as the Pepsi Center (now MVP Arena), Siena set what was then a regular season record for a home crowd as 14,743 turned out to watch the Orange, a full season removed from the national championship, race out to an 18-2 lead in the first five minutes on route to winning over the Saints 78-56. Gerry McNamara, who would go on to coach Siena for two seasons in the same building, scored a game-high 29 points.

Nov. 21, 1987 - In the most famous of the crossover days in SU sports history, the basketball team, coming off the bitter Indiana title game defeat, was ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll heading into the 1987-88 season, and opened up play against third-ranked North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tipoff that afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET) and televised on ESPN.

A couple of hours later, the undefeated and 6th ranked football team accepted a Sugar Bowl invitation before kicking off (at 7:30 p.m. ET) against unranked West Virginia in the regular season finale in the Dome, a game that was only televised live on the regional Mountaineer Sports Network.

The Orangemen led the Tar Heels 59-45 at one point in the second half in Springfield as Rony Seikaly dominated underneath and finished with 23 points, before UNC came storming back. The Heels forced overtime and won 96-93. We all know in the football game Michael Owens scored on a two-point conversion to end WVU's upset hopes 32-31, and send SU down to New Orleans with a perfect 11-0 record.

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