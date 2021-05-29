How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College in the National Championship Game

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (17-3) vs #4 Boston College (17-3) - NCAA Tournament Championship

On the Line: National Championship (would be the first for either program)

Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium (Towson, MD)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, May 30th

Television/Stream: ESPNU (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 17-7, including a 2-1 edge this season. Boston College won the first of those three matchups 14-13, with the Orange claiming 16-7 and 19-17 victories in the next two. Syracuse is also 3-0 against Boston College in neutral field situations, including a win in this year's ACC Tournament Semifinals.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles to end the regular season, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, this time in a 19-17 thriller. The Orange lost to #1 North Carolina twice, including in the ACC Title Game. Syracuse blew out Loyola and Florida to make the Final Four. Freshman Emma Ward is the reigning US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse beat previously unbeaten Northwestern to advance to the title game.

Boston College Coming In: Boston College beat North Carolina 11-10, who was undefeated and spent all season ranked #1 in the nation. The Eagles are led by Tewaaraton Award finalist Charlotte North, who has scored 96 goals on the season. Cara Urbank leads the team in assists with 42. Jenn Medjid is second on the team with 59 goals. Goalkeeper Rachel Hall is allowing 11.25 goals per game and saving just 39.8% of opponent's shots. Hall made a season high 11 saves against North Carolina in the semifinal upset, however. She has 13 combined saves in the three games against Syracuse, while allowing 43 goals (23.2 save percentage).

---

