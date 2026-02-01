3 takeaways from No. 2 Syracuse lacrosse’s 13-6 win over No. 16 BU

Syracuse opened its season with a commanding 13-6 win over Boston University Sunday.



The No. 2 Orange dominated all phases of the game in their first return to action since their season ended in the 2026 Final Four. Against the No. 16 Terriers, SU turned a three-goal halftime lead into a six-goal advantage by the end of the third quarter.



Senior attackman Joey Spallina showed he was back to form with a team-high five points, and he was one of four SU players to finish with multiple goals. On the other end, SU goalie Jimmy McCool played a superb game in net, finishing the contest with 12 saves. The Orange also dominated the faceoff competition 14-8.



“Our guys controlled the game. They won every quarter and played very smart.” SU head coach Gary Gait said after the game.



Here are three takeaways from SU’s season-opening win.



Joey Spallina back to his form

Syracuse’s returning leading points scorer Joey Spallina looked like himself in the season opener.

His strong day started about 11 minutes into the contest when he found the back of the net to give SU an early 2-1 lead.

He picked up his scoring in the third quarter, scoring the second of SU’s two quick goals to start the frame. His second goal of the contest gave SU an 8-3 advantage, its largest lead to that point.

Later in the quarter, Spallina energized SU’s offense again, creating plays for his teammates. He found fellow class off 2022 attacker Michael Leo on the right doorstep of the crease for a quick-strike goal.

A few minutes later, Spallina navigated to the same area of the field where he made the pass to Leo and found an open Payton Anderson for a score.

“[Spallina] gave me a perfect pass right to my ear and I finished,” Anderson said after the game.



Spallina completed his standout day in the fourth quarter beating BU’s goalie Connor Phillips on a short-range goal on the left side of the net for his third score of the game.

Jimmy McCool shines

Despite a tightly contested first half, Syracuse grew its lead due to McCool’s composure in the cage. The senior made some key stops throughout the contest.

He started to make a difference in the second quarter in a one-score game. At the 7:22 mark of the frame, BU’s Andrew Pape fired a shot and McCool stood tall.

That gave the Orange the ball back, but they turned it over in the Terrier’s half. BU got out on the break and found an open Luke Davis, who ripped it from about 10 yards out and McCool stonewalled it for his second save in under a minute.

“When we screw up or have a hole in the defense, whatever it is, he cleans up our mess all the time,” SU defenseman Billy Dwan said of McCool.

BU brought an onslaught in the third quarter, trying to tear into SU’s 8-3 lead, but McCool wouldn’t have it. He denied multiple shots from BU’s Peyton Forte.

The Terriers showed signs of generating some offense in the fourth quarter, but McCool helped quiet them again. He made a low save on BU’s first possession of the quarter and made a close range save at chest level.

These two stops early in the quarter helped Syracuse maintain its 12-6 hold on BU and slowed its chances of a comeback.

John Mullen dominates faceoffs

Syracuse generated its offense behind John Mullen’s faceoff play. Mullen won the first six faceoffs of the contest and finished with 14 of 19.

“Mullen is such a difference maker,” BU head coach Ryan Polley said. “They kill you with possession.”

Mullen’s success at faceoffs never allowed BU to go on a run. In the first quarter, when BU responded with a goal, he was quick to win the next faceoff to get the ball back for SU.

The third quarter is when Mullen shined the most. He won the first two faceoffs which led to two SU goals in the first minute of the frame. Then, after his fifth faceoff win of the quarter, he sprinted down the middle of the field for a goal of his own.

In the third alone, He helped the Orange win 8 of 10 faceoffs en route to a six-goal quarter that widened the game to a 12-6 Syracuse advantage.

“He dominated at times and scored the goal [and] created transition,” Gait said of Mullen.