2029 Sunshine State ATH 'appreciative' for first offer from Syracuse

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2029 class is Wellington (FL) High ATH Tarrens Catul.

He received his first offer from Syracuse in January, and since then, he’s piled on offers from Miami, Texas A&M and California.

Catul’s offer sheet will continue to add schools over time, but the wide receiver/defensive back said he will always appreciate SU for being the first school to take a chance on him.

“I'm very appreciative and love the support (SU) gave me,” Catul said.

Catul gets to know Caporale

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

"I think coach Cap (is) a very good guy,” Catul said. "I love the way he showed love to me.”

The two spoke about a variety of topics, including how Syracuse develops players for the next level and the culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) that head coach Fran Brown has installed since he arrived at Syracuse two years ago.

The topics also veered outside the gridiron, such as the importance of focusing on academics and family.

“He was just checking up on me,” Catul said.

Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

Syracuse has placed an emphasis on recruiting Florida athletes since Brown has taken over. Syracuse’s 2026 class was its top ranked class in school history, and they had more recruits from Florida (7) than any other state.

Catul appreciates that the Orange have made inroads in the Sunshine State.

"I think it’s a very great program that I see myself perusing my dreams at,” Catul said.

Catul, at 6’3” and 190 pounds also stars on the basketball court.

"It helps me stay and shape and improves my body physically,” Catul said. “It helps with my athleticism."

Catul is a versatile two-way player

Last season, Catul had a standout freshman year as a two-way star. On offense, he finished with 380 yards and seven touchdowns, while on defense, he notched 35 tackles.

"My season went well,” Catul said. "I can improve on things. I grind not only on the field, but in the weight room. I’m very focused on school as well.”

He is being recruited as a wide receiver by the Orange.

“I'm a physical wide receiver with strong hands,” Catul said. “(I) win 50/50 (balls). (I’m a) vertical threat and elusive after the catch."

