Four-star Ohio ATH announces decommitment from Syracuse

2027 ATH Tristin Hughes decommitted to Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

The Rocky River (OH) High athlete is a 247Sports composite four-star athlete, and had originally committed to the Orange in September over offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Toledo, among others.

His recruitment has continued to accelerate since then, as he's added high-major offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State and Purdue, among others.

He had originally scheduled an OV to Syracuse on June 19, and he plans on keeping that visit according to a source. His other official visits include Louisville (May 29) and Kentucky (June 5).

Syracuse remains a favorite to land Hughes, according to the source.

Hughes originally committed in September

Hughes originally committed to the Orange in the fall following a visit to Central New York.

"It just felt like home,” Hughes said. "From the moment I started talking to the coaches and everybody there at camp, I loved it. I even got to see all the stadium. I got to see the stadium, all the fields, all the workout stuff. And then when I went down for a visit, I loved it even more. It was amazing.”

One of the coaches he is referring to is coach Charles Watkins.

“(Coach Watkins) took the time to get to know me as a player and as a person,” Hughes said. "I talked to him a lot over the time, having phone calls with him, even talking about playing the game with him. He’s just been really good to me.”

Hughes also cited head coach Fran Brown as another factor in committing.

“Coach Fran, great guy,” Hughes said. “He's creating a program. He's building, creating, and they're getting better every single year. Just he has such a great influence, and he influenced me to come there.

"He has great purpose. He's working, he's willing to get everybody working, willing to get things right. And it just made me want to make it my home.”

Hughes is a talented two-way player

Hughes plays both wide receiver and defensive back in high school, and has excelled at both.

"I'm a ballhawk so wherever the ball is im always there, I have a very wide catch radius with a great sense of where I am on the field," Hughes said. "As a defensive player I have a very good IQ and can recognize plays and routes with just very little information.

It all comes down to Hughes wanting to be the best.

Said Hughes: "My main goal is to be best on both sides of the ball."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? You can e-mail The Juice Online's recruiting analyst, Charles Kang, here.