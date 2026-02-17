2028 Garden State EDGE ‘thrilled’ about Syracuse offer

It was a moment that 2028 ATH Davis Walker will never forget.

He was at school when Syracuse running backs coach Dennis Thomas pulled him out of class. When the two were outside the classroom, Thomas extended Walker an offer from the Orange.

“It’s all I’ve been able to think about,” Walker said to The Juice Online. "I’m thrilled about the offer. It’s really a blessing to receive such a great opportunity.”

Walker connects with Thomas

Walker said he appreciated meeting Thomas and is looking forward to getting to know him more as his recruitment picks up.

"Coach Thomas is a cool guy,” Walker said. “He’s never failed to make me laugh. I could not be more thankful and appreciative to him for finding me and giving me this opportunity.”

Walker was invited up to Syracuse for Junior Day on Jan. 31 and had a chance to get a closer look at the program. He took in the basketball team’s win over Notre Dame, toured campus and the facilities, and also had a chance to meet the coaching staff in person.

"From what I’ve seen so far it’s a great program,” Walker said. "I really like the coaches and their philosophies. From just a glance their passion and commitment towards the game is apparent, they hold themselves to a standard for which I aspire to achieve.”

Walker enjoys his visit to Syracuse

He said his highlights from the weekend included meeting head coach Fran Brown.

“Coach Fran took time to meet with me to privately discuss my future,” Walker said.

Walker, who plays both wide receiver and EDGE at Marlton (NJ) Cherokee High and is being recruited for the defensive line, also had a chance to meet several of the other coaches, including the person who would be his position coach, EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins.

“Me and the coaches talked about their expectations for my position group, balancing academics and football, as well as my future and what I can expect in the coming years,” Walker said.

Walker vows improvement this fall

The Chiefs went 3-7 last season, a year that Walker described as ‘up and down.’

"I had some great games and some okay games,” Walker said. “But overall I learned and am ready to come back out even bigger and stronger next year.”

Walker describes himself as an EDGE that loves getting in the backfield and blowing up plays.

Said Walker: “I like to use my speed to attack from the outside, using moves like rip and chop to get to the quarterback."

