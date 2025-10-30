Spotlighting 4 Syracuse recruits visiting for UNC game
As The Juice Online first reported on Wednesday, Syracuse will be welcoming more than 40 recruits to campus when the Orange match up against North Carolina on Friday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Ahead of the game, we're spotlighing four recruits who currently hold SU offers.
2028 QB AJ Chung
Syracuse was the first ACC offer on the board for Winter Garden (FL) West Orange signal caller AJ Chung in January. The Sunshine State quarterback's offer list also includes Arkansas, Purdue and Virginia Tech.
"I was excited and also surprised (to get) the offer," Chung said to The Juice Online. "It was a surreal moment to receive my first ACC offer and it definitely made my day."
Chung models himself after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rogers (in his prime). While he isn't necessarily a gunslinger, he has the ability to fit the ball in tight windows when needed, and also approaches the game with a cerebral touch.
"I am a pocket passer only looking to run if I have to, but I will get my teammates better around me with my knowledge of the game and talent on the field," Chung said. "I am a leader and an ambitious qb looking to win at all costs. Overall I use my brain and physically ability to be able to understand percentages, go through progressions, where to put the ball, and control a huddle."
Friday's matchup against UNC will be Chung's first visit to campus.
2027 ATH Elijah Kimble
Syracuse's pursuit of Buffalo (NY) Canisius High athlete Elijah Kimble predates the Fran Brown era.
Kimble was originally offered by then-SU running backs coach Mike Lynch during the Dino Babers era in October 2023, and his recruitment has continued through to the current coaching staff.
"It felt great," Kimble said when he was offered. "The Syracuse program as a whole is beyond great."
The running back/linebacker has previously said the proximity of Central New York to home was a factor in considering Syracuse.
"Syracuse is a great place to be," Kimble said.
2027 ATH Chase Guers
Guers earned Offensive MVP Honors and his first Division I offer in June at Franchise Camp, and was most recently on campus to watch Syracuse defeat Connecticut in September in overtime.
The Blue Mountain (PA) High came away impressed with everything he saw and put Syracuse in a lofty spot in his recruitment following the win.
"My top schools in the recruiting process right now are Syracuse, Cincinnati, Penn State, and Virginia Tech,” Guers said.
2028 ATH Elijah Boggs
Syracuse was the second offer on the table for Chesapeake (VA) Indian River High defensive back/wide receiver Elijah Boggs.
"It felt great," Boggs said.
Since he picked up the offer on Oct. 11, the Syracuse staff, and his primary recruiter, Alex Kelly, have been working to get him on campus, he said. That moment has finally arrived when he'll step on campus for the first time on Friday.
He added that Syracuse is the school he's hearing most from at the moment, though he also holds an offer from Duke.
"I'm a physical DB," Boggs said. "As a WR, just throw it up and I'll get it."
