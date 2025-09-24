2026 RB Shavane Anderson Jr. talks Syracuse commitment: ‘I won’t disappoint'
Sometimes, you just know when you want to commit to a school.
For 2026 running back Shavane Anderson Jr. that moment of inflection came shortly after Syracuse's 27-20 win over Connecticut on Sept. 6.
The Orange had trailed for most of the game, and was down 17-6 in the fourth quarter with under six minutes to go. And while SU ultimately recovered and rallied past the Huskies, it was not the type of performance head coach Fran Brown was looking for.
Anderson commits after viral moment
So instead of the team walking back to the locker room to celebrate moving to 2-1, Brown had the entire team stay after the game to run sprints. It made a splash across social media and drew the ire of several sports pundits.
But for Anderson, it was all he needed to see before telling the coaching staff he was committing to the Orange.
"My coach has the same exact mentality as Fran Brown," Anderson said to The Juice Online. "So I should be prepared for him."
Syracuse wins two more after Anderson's commitment
Anderson has been following closely since his commitment. The Orange blasted Colgate, 66-24, the week after his visit, and in a stunning upset, Syracuse collected its first win ever at Clemson, knocking off the heavily favored Tigers, 34-21 on Saturday.
The Orange jumped out on top 10-0 before the Tigers ever touched the ball. That was all Anderson needed to see.
"Crazy," Anderson said of the win. "I knew they was winning just off the first quarter."
Anderson discusses why he committed
Anderson selected the Orange over offers from Kent State, Old Dominion and Saint Francis (PA), among others. He is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.
In the end, it wasn't a hard decision from Anderson.
"It was a no brainer," Anderson said. "The Cuse it felt right and the atmosphere felt welcoming. It was clear that’s the place I wanted to go."
Anderson stars at York (PA) William Penn where he's developed a reputation as a bruising, punishing back at 6 foot and 195 pounds.
Anderson's message to Syracuse fans
He's drawn some comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
"I’m a running back that can do everything," Anderson asid. "I'm an all around back."
He's excited to get to Central New York next fall, and has a clear message for the Central New York faithful.
"My message to the fans, all eyes on me," Anderson said. "I won’t disappoint."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.