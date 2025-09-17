2027 QB Aaron Strader Jr. says Syracuse offer 'means a lot'
One of the top recruits from the Western Pennsylvania area is 2027 quarterback Aaron Strader Jr.
The Gibsonia (PA) Pine-Richland High signal caller holds offers from Miami (OH), Central Michigan, Akron, Youngstown State, Sacramento State and Kent State, among others.
Another school that is recruiting Strader is Syracuse, with Orange head coach Fran Brown extending him his first P4 offer when he visited Central New York over the summer.
Strader discusses his offer
"The Syracuse offer means a lot to me,” Strader said to The Juice Online.
Since the offer, he’s been in touch with Brown and Mike Gillespie, and he said he’s been talking to them about ‘football related things.’ That includes their philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
"I think it’s a great acronym to use daily to strive for greatness," Strader said.
It is early in Strader’s recruitment, and he said he doesn’t have any favorites as of now.
What Strader is looking for in a college
But he also added he’s looking 'for a school with an offensive scheme that fits my play style.’
That could very well be Syracuse. The Orange are coming off an impressive 66-24 win over Colgate on Friday for their second win of the season.
The offense was dominant, as SU racked up 620 total yards, with 447 of them coming through the air. Quarterback Steve Angeli, the man that Strader may one day replace, tied a school single-game record with six total touchdowns.
"I like what coach Fran is doing with the program,” Strader said.
Strader has had an impressive run as QB1 at Pine-Richland
Strader is coming off an impressive 2024 season, where he led led Pine-Richland to the 2024 WPIAL 5A Championship after amassing more than 1,800 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. He also added 385 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
His 2025 season has picked up where he left off, with 1,125 total yards and 13 touchdowns just three games into the season.
On Friday, in a 48-6 win over North Hills, Strader threw for 331 yards passing and three touchdowns, while adding another 25 yards on the ground with a score.
"I’m a dual-threat QB that can beat teams throwing and running the ball,” Strader said. "I feel like I’ve improved on being decisive with my decision making."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.