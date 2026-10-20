2028 OL Aiden Galles Praises Syracuse Following Louisville Game Visit

One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2028 class is Clermont (FL) East Ridge offensive lineman Aiden Galles.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, he holds well over a dozen offers, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Maryland.

Syracuse is another school that has pursued and offered Galles, and he was in Central New York over the weekend to take in the Orange’s matchup against Louisville.

"The visit was great,” Galles said to The Juice Online. "I got to talk some football with Coach (Juan) Castillo and definitely felt the love from the staff. I really appreciated the opportunity to be there and get a better feel for the program.”

Galles spends time with the SU staff

Aside from Castillo, Galles said he spent the most time with general manager Tommy Caporale.

"We talked a lot about football and different ways I can improve and perfect my craft as an offensive lineman,” Galles said.

They also talked about what happened in the game. Though Syracuse lost to Louisville, 34-26, the Orange’s offense moved the ball well, especially in the first half.

Overall, the Orange finished with 462 total yards of offense.

"I think very highly of the program,” Galles said. "After visiting, I got to talk football with Coach Castillo and definitely felt the love from the staff. I really like what they have going on there.”

Galles discusses his recruitment

Syracuse will always hold a special place in Galles recruitment, he said.

"Syracuse was my first offer, so it means a lot to me,” Galles said. "They were the first school to believe in me and take a chance on me, and I’ll always appreciate that.”

Galles continues to keep an open mind in his recruitment, especially given how early he is in the process.

"Syracuse is definitely a school that stands out to me,” Galles said. “But I’m keeping an open mind and continuing to build relationships with other programs.”

Galles and his team are off to a fast start

Galles and his Knights team are off to a fast start this season. They are 6-2 so far, and 2-0 in league play.

Galles has been at the center of that success.

"I’d describe myself as a hard-working, disciplined, tough, and physical offensive lineman,” he said. "I take pride in being physical, improving my technique, and doing whatever it takes to help my team."

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