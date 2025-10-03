2027 QB AJ Rahal recaps ‘electric’ Syracuse visit
2027 quarterback AJ Rahal got a closer look at Syracuse this weekend when he visited for the Orange’s matchup against Duke.
Though the Orange didn’t ultimately win the game, Rahal enjoyed the visit and the opportunity to get to know the coaching staff and the SU campus better.
“I had a great time,” Rahal said to The Juice Online. "I thought the trip was very good overall. I thought the crowd was very electric and they can fill a stadium for sure. They have a really good fan base in Syracuse.”
Rahal discusses his visit
The Sandy Springs (GA) Riverwood High prospect has been consistently hearing from the Orange this year, and has developed a close relationship with Syracuse assistant Charles Watkins. He also had a chance to meet quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile on the trip.
Rahal appreciates the philosophy that Syracuse has with its quarterbacks. It is a pass friendly system that allowed Kyle McCord to lead the NCAA in passing last year, and through four games, his replacement, Steve Angeli was also leading in the same category before his injury.
Rahal’s style of play at quarterback resembles Angeli and McCord, and he knows he can fit well into SU’s system.
Rahal bonds with Campanile
“As a pro-style QB it’s a great thing see,” Rahal said. “(Watching the way) they run the pro-style offense, not just going in the gun but going under center and using a lot of different formations. I personally love it because I feel like my head coach right now is preparing me for the next level.”
Rahal said that Watkins plans on coming to Georgia after the season to watch him throw.
While on the trip, Rahal also got to form a bond with Campanile.
“He was really cool and funny,” Rahal said. “He’s got a good group of QBs with him and he knows what he’s doing for sure. We talked about just getting to know each other personally and how my team is doing but also how deep they do in depth in recruiting their QBs watching every play of every game.”
Rahal discusses his recruitment
The trip has left Syracuse in a great spot in his recruitment.
Rahal counted SU among the schools standing out to him so far.
"My top schools in my recruitment as of right now are Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, West Virginia and Pitt,” Rahal said. "But I’ve been talking to Syracuse the most for sure.”
Rahal continues to lead his team
As for Rahal’s season, it has been a bumpy start with injuries, but he said he’s continued to work to lead and uplift his teammates.
“I have a strong arm but I can get out the pocket and still get good yards with my feet,” Rahal said. "I also think I’m a good leader trying to bring back my team after mistakes. But most of all, I’m a competitor."
"My highlight of the trip was definitely talking to Coach Watkins and Nunz,” Rahal said. “But also seeing the city and campus for the first time it was really pretty and reminded me of my hometown Savannah.”
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.