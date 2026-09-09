'It was amazing': 2028 ATH Andrew Johnstone Visits Syracuse for Season Opener

After receiving his first offer from Syracuse in July, 2028 ATH Andrew Johnstone was back on the SU campus over the weekend to take in a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Though Johnstone has been up in Central New York twice already this year for spring practice and Franchise Camp, the Patchogue-Medofrd (NY) High offensive lineman’s experience was different this time around.

"It was great,” Johnstone said to The Juice Online. "It was amazing to be back up on campus, watch a game, and talking with some of the coaches and recruiters.”

Johnstone meets with the SU coaches

Johnstone highlighted being able to watch the game with his family as the top part of his visit. He also had a chance to catch up with the SU coaches before and after the game.

His primary recruiter has been offensive assistant coach Charles Watkins.

"Coach Watkins found me and my family on the sideline during warmups,” Johnstone said. “He was very excited that I was back up on campus.”

Johnstone added he spent more than an hour with offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

"Coach Castillo caught me and my family at the end of my visit,” Johnstone said. "Coach Castillo introduced himself to me and my family and told us more about him and his experiences as a coach. He was very interested in me as a player and the one I could turn into. He made it clear that if I wanted to get to the next level after college, he could get me there.”

Johnstone talks about SU's win over UNH

As for the game, Syracuse dominated New Hampshire, routing them 66-3 to open the 2026 season.

Johnstone in particular appreciated how the offensive line opened plenty of opportunities for the offense, which racked up 513 total yards in setting a school record for most points scored in an opener.

"I think Syracuse played very well in their win against New Hampshire,” Johnstone said. "Syracuse has some studs and I think that they are going to do much better than last year.”

Johnstone said he is looking forward to his next visit, and feels more comfortable with the Orange and its coaching staff more than ever.

"Being back up on campus and building a relationship with coaches and recruiters definitely makes me feel better about Syracuse.

As for Johnstone, his team opens the season this Wednesday against Sachem North, regarded as one of the top teams in Long Island.

"My season has been going great,” Johnstone said. "I'm more than ready and I can say the same for my team."

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